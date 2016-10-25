IT official from Hillary’s State Department takes the fifth – 90 times!

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A former State Department information technology official has refused to answer questions from a conservative legal group as part of a civil lawsuit over Hillary Clinton’s emails.

John Bentel on Monday invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to 90 questions posed by lawyers from Judicial Watch.

A federal judge in August ordered the State Department’s retired director of Information Resource Management to be deposed by the group, which has filed numerous lawsuits targeting the Democratic presidential nominee.

Bentel was granted limited immunity from criminal prosecution as part of the FBI’s now-closed investigation into whether the former secretary of state mishandled sensitive government information that flowed through her private email server.

Bentel’s lawyer previously told congressional investigators that he does not recall any discussions involving Clinton’s email server.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan granted Judicial Watch’s request to depose Bentel citing inconsistencies in that sworn testimony before the House Benghazi Committee.

There, Bentel said he was not aware that Secretary Clinton’s email account was housed on a private server until media reports exposed it in 2005.

But several emails indicate Bentel knew about the private server as early as 2009, when Clinton took the reins of the State Department after President Obama’s election.

Sullivan also cited a May 2015 inspector general’s report that found that Bentel had told employees in his office that Clinton’s email arrangement had been approved by the legal staff at the State Department.

He ‘also instructed his subordinates not to discuss the Secretary’s email again,’ Judicial Watch noted, citing the report, in a release about the Bentel’s testimony, or lack thereof.

Bentel made this direction to staff after one member raised concerns about information being sent and received not being properly preserved and thus failing to satisfy federal recordkeeping requirements.

‘According to the other S/ES-IRM staff member who raised concerns about the server, the Director stated that the mission of S/ES-IRM is to support the Secretary and instructed the staff never to speak of the Secretary’s personal email system again,’ the inspector general’s report said.

On Monday the former IT staffer refused to answer any questions including whether Clinton was paying his legal fees, offering him employment or offering any other financial incentives.

Another IT staffer, Brian Pagliano, also plead the Fifth Amendment throughout his Judicial Watch deposition.

‘The fact that yet another State Department official took the Fifth highlights the disturbing implication that criminal acts took place related to the Clinton email and our Freedom of Information Act requests,’ stated Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton.

Source: Daily Mail

