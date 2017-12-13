One of the “SEALED INDICTMENTS” has been un-sealed: Massachusetts State Senator ARRESTED

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce was arrested and charged with running his office as a “criminal enterprise” Friday, and is now facing a 113 count indictment from the federal government.

Joyce is reported to have gained $1 million through bribes and kickbacks and has also been charged with racketeering, extortion, honest services fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to defraud the IRS, according to Newsweek.

The 55-year-old Democrat was taken into custody by the FBI after a two-year investigation and was found to have accepted “hundreds of pounds” of Dunkin Doughnuts coffee, after he pulled strings for a local franchise owner, Newsweek reports.

Prosecutors accused Joyce of using his law firm to launder money while he was still working as a state legislator.

This is the second time this month a Massachusetts Democrat has been embroiled in a massive scandal. Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg resigned last week, amidst reports his husband Bryon Hefner had been sexually inappropriate with four separate men.

Rosenberg said Hefner is seeking treatment for alcohol dependency, and will be admitted to an inpatient treatment center for his addiction.

Rosenberg’s resignation, however, is said to only be in effect for the “duration of the investigation,” according to MassLive.

The arrest of Senator Joyce comes after one of the 4,289 federal sealed indictments reported by this web site earlier, was unsealed. MANY more to go!

This article (One of the “SEALED INDICTMENTS” has been un-sealed: Massachusetts State Senator ARRESTED) was originally published on Hal Turner and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.