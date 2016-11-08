An Open Letter to Americans Just Before the 2016 Election

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

The 2016 US presidential race has been a historical one, for several different reasons, perhaps the most important one being the fact that it’s provided the masses an opportunity to ‘see through’ all of the deceit that’s plagued politics for a very long time.

This is not going to be a ‘pick a side’ article, we don’t care to support either side. A media outlet should simply share the facts and the readers can decide in their heart who they feel they want to support.

This is about lifting the veil on a system that we have to choose to no longer stand for.

Despite these revelations, which will be discussed within this article, there are still many people watching, believing, and feeding into all of the drama and distraction that takes place. The mainstream media doesn’t help either. It’s time for us to wake up to a few facts about politics that clearly show how the entire system is broken, and how we must begin discussing different options.

Politics is a Cesspool of Corruption

This election was a great opportunity to witness even more evidence that our political system is far from a democracy.

Remember when WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails and more than 8,000 attachments from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that exposed corruption connected to Hillary Clinton’s campaign?

These emails were complimented by a live interview given by Assange to Democracy Now, stating that:

In relation to what has become the most significant political discussion as a result of the publication, which is that the DNC higher-ups, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz, were clearly against Bernie Sanders and trying to subvert his campaign in a whole raft of ways, that’s true. That’s the—the atmosphere that is revealed by hundreds of emails is that it’s perfectly acceptable to produce trenchant internal criticisms of Bernie Sanders and discuss ways to undermine his campaign.

Assange also recently sat down with veteran journalist John Pilger for a 25-minute interview within the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, exposing how Trump is not even permitted to win, and telling the world how ISIS and Hillary are funded by the same people. You can read more about that here.

We realize many people don’t actually read our articles but instead just the headlines, leaving them to think we somehow support Trump. Just because we do not support Hillary, does not mean we support Trump. Our stance on this election has been very solid the entire time: this is a chance for us to wake up to the corruption of the entire system. Hillary nor Trump are fit to be president, we need to work towards having discussions about where we are going to go from here as opposed to staying reliant on a failing system.

Further, the connections between the US government and ISIS have been well documented even before these leaks. You can read more about that in this article, which goes into more detail.

You can also check out our articles on false flag terrorism.

It’s not secret, as it has been openly shared by Trump himself, that Trump is racist, xenophobic, sexist, immature, and filled with some level of hatred. I do not see how he would be saying these things strategically, leaving people to believe his words are what he feels. Is this what you want as a leader?

We do understand Trump has spoken about bringing down this rigged system and the corruption in the US that drives deep into shadowy places, which is a positive thing, but perhaps this can be done regardless of having it come through a guy like Trump?

The question we HAVE to be asking ourselves is, how did these two get to be the final big players in the election? Doesn’t that show how far gone this system is? Hillary’s campaign had to fight hard to wrongfully remove Sanders from contention cause he was gaining so much ground. He would have won in a landslide but somehow he was knocked out.

It Goes Deeper

Allegations of Clinton’s involvement in elitist child pedophillia and sex slave rings have also come to the surface. While the full story on this has not been investigated to paint a completely clear picture, this is nothing new to those who have researched the occult and elite. Many feel prior evidence was further brought to light by email leaks from Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta regarding a “spirit cooking dinner.”

Now State Department emails have been found shedding light on criminal information, including money laundering and the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Apparently Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times.

Here is a video of Steve PieD, PhD, psychiatrist, former United States Department of State official, author, and publisher talking more about it.

Ted Gunderson, former FBI special agent and head of their L.A. office, did a lot of work uncovering and exposing this type of thing. A simple youtube search of his name will show you what exactly he spent his last years researching (source). Here’s one of his last lectures.

The NYPD, apparently, has evidence. Details of that story from Breitbart are here.

Elections Are Rigged, Your Vote Doesn’t Count

With so many leaks, scandals and straight up deceit that keep coming out, even with the information about the electoral college and how that works, it’s odd to see how many still put faith in this system. This is why we have focused so much on trying to share information with people about what really goes on in politics so we are open to having conversations about where to go next.

“This is the way the system works, it’s a rotten system, and I see elections as so much of a charade. So much deceit goes on. . . . whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat president, the people who want to keep the status quo seems to have their finger in the pot and can control things. They just get so nervous so, if they have an independent thinker out there, whether it’s Sanders, or Trump, or Ron Paul, they’re going to be very desperate to try to change things. . . . More people are discovering that the system is all rigged, and that voting is just pacification for the voters and it really doesn’t count.” (source)

Above are the words of Dr. Ron Paul, three-time presidential candidate and a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Similar to Bernie Sanders, Dr. Paul attracted significant attention while he was in the running, appealing to the intellect of the masses and helping to wake people up to the realities of the U.S. electoral system, which is wonderfully explained in the video below.

The United States Electoral College is the body that elects the President and Vice President of the United States every four years. Citizens of the United States do not directly elect the president or the vice president; instead they choose “electors”, who usually pledge to vote for particular candidates.

It’s also important to realize that a single vote of one of these super delegates is worth thousands of the average person. Doesn’t seem fair, does it? Many of these people are former and current members of Congress, and dozens more are corporate lobbyists for major corporations like Pfizer. More still actually lobby and fundraise for Clinton, though few people are aware of this. Others are oil lobbyists, representing KeyStone XL, or are paid by Clinton to attract more super delegate votes.

Which brings me to my next point. It’s obvious that if the popular vote was counted, Bernie Sanders would have won handily. So how But, Sanders said it best early on in his campaign, that “no matter who is elected to be president, that person . . . will not be able to succeed because the power of corporate America, the power of Wall Street, (and) the power of campaign donors is so great that no president alone can stand up to them.” (source)

Presidents Are Simply Tools of The Big Banks/Secret Government

Not too long ago excerpts from Hillary Clinton’s paid speeches to Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and other banks were leaked online by WikiLeaks, following up the leak of thousands of emails from Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta.

This was one great example of how the Banks use political figures for their own ends, but the number of instances this has happened in history is astounding.

John C. Calhoun was the 7th Vice President of the United States told the world in the 19th century that”A power has risen up in the government greater than the people themselves, consisting of many, and various, and powerful interests, combined into one mass, and held together by the cohesive power of the vast surplus in the banks.” (source)

John F. Hylan was Mayor of New York City from 1918-1925. He has been famously quoted as saying:

The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation … The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties … [and]control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. They use the columns of these papers to club into submission or drive out of office public officials who refuse to do the bidding of the powerful corrupt cliques which compose the invisible government. It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and]seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection. (source)(source)

The list goes on and on, and the video below from the movie Thrive (more than 65 millions views worldwide) documentary outlines who we should really be focusing our attention on. It’s not the presidents and politicians, these are simply the ones used by the big banks and corporations to take the blame.

Why do we continue to act like the president of the United States will change anything? The most important thing is to replace this entire system and its participants, and our participation and ‘voting’ doesn’t really help nor do anything.

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!