Podesta Group to be Charged for Pro-Putin Lobbying Based on Manafort Indictment: Podesta Steps Down

By H. A. Goodman
Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III was named as special counsel in May to investigate the Russian attempts to influence the election, but the charges are not directly tied to that operation.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/washi…
Podesta Group files new disclosures in Manafort-linked Ukraine lobbying
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0…
THIS BOOK DESTROYS the #TrumpRussia myth. DEBUNKING the TRUMP RUSSIA MYTH by H. A. GOODMAN
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076P456L6/…
If you enjoy the book, write a review on Amazon! Please share my latest appearance on RT!! #TrumpRussia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pSrX…
DISOBEDIENT MEDIA REVIEW OF DEBUNKING TRUMP RUSSIA MYTH! https://disobedientmedia.com/2017/10/…
Conway confirms Trump wanted FBI informant’s gag order lifted http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/27/politic…
DNC, Clinton Campaign helped pay for anti-Trump dossier: Reports https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/…
As the special counsel investigation proceeds, what did the Podesta Group know about the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine? http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/as-…
The uranium, known as “yellow cake,” can be used to make fuel for nuclear reactors; if processed differently, it can also be enriched to make weapons. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/20…