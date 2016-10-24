Podesta latest: WikiLeaks releases 17th batch of Clinton campaign chair emails

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



WikiLeaks has released a new tranche of emails from the hacked account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta.

The organization has published more than 26,000 emails on its websiteover the last fortnight, with a new batch dropping every day.

The latest leaks include emails in which Podesta suggests going “postal on the press”, and expressions of concern over the content of Clinton’s Wall Street speeches.

Earlier leaks revealed details of Clinton’s Wall Street speeches, ‘Pay to Play’ donations, and staff concerns over her difficulty with apologizing.

The emails also reveal how some of Clinton’s campaign team showed contempt towards fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders, as well as their attempt to get the jump on Clinton’s own email server scandal.

Yesterday’s leaks showed campaign team members discussing Bill Clinton’s sex scandals, as well as Podesta’s qualms about President Barack Obama’s Afghanistan strategy back in 2009.

Monday’s release by the organization marks the 17th consecutive daily dump of emails related to Clinton’s campaign team, bringing the number of published documents to more than 30,200.

Goldman Sachs speeches

In a January 23, 2016 email leaked Monday, Mandy Grunwald of Grunwald Communications expressed concern over the content of Clinton’s Wall Street speeches.

“It’s pretty bad. She is critical to some extent of what led to the crash but the more memorable stuff is totally accomodationist,” Grunwald wrote in a group email to the Clinton campaign about the Goldman Sachs paid speeches.

Grunwald then elaborates: “‘I’m not interested in pointing fingers’ Dodd-Frank was just because ‘people needed to do something for political reasons’ Suggesting that people in the industry know best how to regulate it.”

“There are also some very tepid comments about Obamacare. And a ton of foreign policy stuff, including some naive sounding comments about Putin – that could cause a whole separate set of issues – but Jake should review all that.”

Grunwald was married to Matthew Cooper, a journalist who worked at Time and was investigated along with Judith Miller over the Valerie Plame CIA leak.

No love from Gore

Emails between Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills on November 11, 2015 discuss former Vice President Al Gore stating he would not endorse Clinton for president.

Abedin tells Mills: “well that was 16 years ago. [H]ard to put on email but there is no love lost in this relationship. [R]eminder that he also refused to endorse in 2008!!!”

Source: RT News

