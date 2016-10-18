PodestaLeaks: Clinton Hates Press, GOP Are ‘Bozos’ and ‘Threat to Civilization’

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The WikiLeaks data dump saga continues with the release of part 11 of the Podesta Files. An additional 1,894 emails have been made public from the hacked account of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta, on Tuesday, October 18.

Judging from the immediate response on social media, many are analyzing exactly what revelations have been made public this time around, with even more emails likely to be released later in October.

Just a few minutes after WikiLeaks announced the release of the extra 1,894 emails via Twitter, the eleventh in a series of dumps and now 17,150 emails in total, it received thousands of retweets, likes and shares.

However, many of the social media reactions are a little out there and scream “conspiracy theory.” Some even say — and believe — the release of the emails by WikiLeaks may be a ploy between President Putin and Trump to sabotage the US elections and democracy as a whole.

October has been a very busy month for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign as previous leaks — part of the Podesta Files — showed how her team handled media enquiries about the presidential hopeful’s stance on gay marriage, healthcare and her plans to rally Latino votes, to name just a few insights.

And now with another possible 30,000+ emails left until election day, the presidential battle is likely to get a whole lot more interesting. It may also encourage a lot more dirty tactics between the camps of both candidates.

New Leaks

Just some early observations from this latest leak include: — Hilary Clinton providing one position on Northeast Energy Direct (NED) pipelines plans in private, and the complete opposite in public:

— Mention of the possibility of “bozos” making it to the White House, which could be referring to the Bernie Sanders versus Clinton candidate nominations.

— In an email chain from December 2015, Podesta refers to Bernie Sanders as a “doofus.”

— Some indication of desperation from the Clinton camp when it comes to her relationship with the press and a general distrust towards her. The dislike is alas described as mutual:

— Issues of race and gender are revealed as focal points for choosing positions as revealed in a 2008 email:

— Hillary’s Robby Mook is accused of covering-up work place sexual harassment by a buddy:

— An interesting dislike from Hillary Cllinton of a particular Law Professor and Activist.

.@neeratanden says she wants to kick the sh*t out of @lessig on twitter. Says,"I f*cking hate that guy." I like him already #PodestaEmails11 pic.twitter.com/LTkD5FplzB — MiamiGator (@GatorsEite23) October 18, 2016

Previous Leaks

Previous installments of the Clinton email leaks have covered Clinton’s strategies on winning over African-American votes and rich donors, as well as toned-down remarks on Wall Street’s role in financial regulations she made in speeches to Golden Sachs employees in 2013.

In July 2016, WikiLeaks also published nearly 20,000 hacked emails that apparently showed Democratic National Committee (DNC) members discussing ways to undercut Clinton’s rival Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The latest batch brings the total number of Clinton emails leaked by wikileaks to 17,150. Just watch this space for more to come!

Source: Sputnik News

