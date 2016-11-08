Police Officers Allege They Have Enough Evidence to Put Hillary Away for Life

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The investigation which ensnared Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner for sending illicit messages to a 15-year-old girl continues to grow.

Already, it has caused the FBI to reopen the criminal investigation into Hillary’s private email server because investigators discovered a laptop the couple shared which contained emails relating to Hillary’s server.

But now law enforcement sources are saying they have enough evidence to put Hillary behind bars for good.

The contents of Abedin’s and Weiner’s laptop have yet to be revealed to the public.

But law enforcement did seize the laptop as part of the investigation against the former Congressman and high profile Hillary supporter for sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl.

And there are other reports that the Clinton inner circle knew about Weiner messaging underage girls as far back as 2011.

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise there are allegations that the explosive contents of the laptop provide evidence of child exploitation, sex crimes involving children, perjury and other serious offenses.

True Pundit reports:

New York Police Department detectives and prosecutors working an alleged underage sexting case against former Congressman Anthony Weiner have turned over a newly-found laptop he shared with wife Huma Abedin to the FBI with enough evidence “to put Hillary (Clinton) and her crew away for life,” NYPD sources told True Pundit. NYPD sources said Clinton’s “crew” also included several unnamed yet implicated members of Congress in addition to her aides and insiders. The NYPD seized the computer from Weiner during a search warrant and detectives discovered a trove of over 500,000 emails to and from Hillary Clinton, Abedin and other insiders during her tenure as Secretary of State. The content of those emails sparked the FBI to reopen its defunct email investigation into Clinton on Friday. But new revelations on the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to: Money laundering

Child exploitation

Sex crimes with minors (children)

Perjury

Pay to play through Clinton Foundation

Obstruction of justice

Other felony crimes

NYPD detectives and a NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices. “What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to WikiLeaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.” The NYPD Chief said once Comey saw the alarming contents of the emails he was forced to reopen a criminal probe against Clinton. “People are going to prison,” he said.

But does this evidence exist?

Are these reports credible?

Source: American Patriot Daily

