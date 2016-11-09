About Those Polls – Rigged Or Just Clueless?

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

Over the past couple of weeks, we have constantly pointed out that polling data was seemingly being manipulated to “manufacture” artificial leads for the mainstream media’s chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton. By “oversampling” democrats and/or various minority groups, pollster after pollster kept rolling out predictions that seemed utterly ridiculous to us but were gobbled up by complicit media outlets. Here is just a small sample of our headlines from the past couple of months:

Now, with the official results in, we can finally confirm that pollsters were either intentionally manipulating their data or were simply clueless about how to structure their sample pools. Per Bloomberg, going into election night, only two polls, IBD/TIPP and USC Dornsife/LA Times, showed victories for Trump while all of the other major polling outlets showed a 3-4 point national lead for Hillary. And, while Hillary may still scrape up a modest popular vote edge it will be no where near the 3-4% margin predicted by these polls.

But, as bad as the national polls were, the data from the swing state polls was even worse. Heading into election night, pollsters predicted a 6.5 point advantage for Hillary in the state of Wisconsin even though it now looks like Trump will win the state by 1.3% or more.

Same thing in Pennsylvania where Hillary was considered a 2-point favorite even though Trump will win the state by over a point.

Meanwhile, in Michigan Hillary was considered a 3.4 point favorite though it looks like Trump will take that state as well.

Finally, while pollsters capitulated and admitted that Trump was the likely victor in Ohio his actual 8.5-point win in the state eclipsed the 3.5-point average going into election night.

So we leave it to you to decide: “Rigged” or “Clueless”.

Source: Zero Hedge

