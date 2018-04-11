President Donald J. Trump Announces Twelfth Wave of Judicial Nominees, Twelfth Wave of United States Attorneys, and Sixth Wave of United States Marshals

238 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Today President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate a twelfth wave of judicial nominees, twelfth wave of United States Attorneys, and sixth wave of United States Marshals as follows:

If confirmed, Britt C. Grant of Georgia will serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Britt Grant currently serves as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia. Prior to her appointment to the bench, she served as the Solicitor General of Georgia and, before that, as counsel for legal policy to the Attorney General of Georgia. Earlier in her career, Justice Grant practiced in the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis, where she focused on complex commercial litigation. Upon graduation from law school, Justice Grant served as a law clerk to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She earned her J.D., with distinction, from Stanford Law School, where she served as managing editor of the Stanford Journal of International Law and as senior articles editor of the Stanford Law and Policy Review. Before enrolling in law school, Justice Grant served in The White House as Deputy Associate Director of the Office of Cabinet Affairs and earlier as Assistant to the Director in the Domestic Policy Council and USA Freedom Corps. She also served as Legislative Correspondent and Communications Director to Georgia Congressman Nathan Deal. Justice Grant earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from Wake Forest University, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

If confirmed, Paul B. Matey of New Jersey will serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Paul Matey currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, overseeing all legal and regulatory matters for a regional academic medical center. Before joining the hospital’s executive leadership, Mr. Matey served as Senior Counsel and then as Deputy Chief Counsel to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, supervising the development of legal advice, legislation, and executive orders. Immediately before joining the Governor’s senior legal staff, Mr. Matey served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, where he prosecuted matters including complex white-collar crimes and child protection actions, and received the Director’s Award for Superior Performance from the United States Department of Justice. Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Matey spent two years as a litigation associate at the Washington, D.C., law firm Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, P.L.L.C. Earlier in his career, Mr. Matey served as a law clerk to Judge Robert E. Cowen of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and as a law clerk to Judge John C. Lifland of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Mr. Matey earned his B.A. from the University of Scranton, and his J.D., summa cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Seton Hall Law Review.

If confirmed, David J. Porter of Pennsylvania will serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Dave Porter is a shareholder with the Pittsburgh office of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, where for the last 23 years his practice has focused on complex commercial and constitutional litigation, and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Mr. Porter spent two years as a law clerk to current Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, while Chief Judge Smith was serving as a U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Mr. Porter is involved in numerous professional service organizations. He is an elected member of the American Law Institute, has chaired the Federal Court and Civil Litigation Sections of the Allegheny County Bar Association, and has served on the Pennsylvania State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. He also serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of Grove City College. Mr. Porter earned his B.A. from Grove City College and his J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, where he was a member and notes editor of the George Mason University Law Review. Mr. Porter’s nomination is supported by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (Pittsburgh Chapter), Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1, the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1, the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 6 (affiliated with Building Trades Dep’t. AFL-CIO), Wesley Family Services, and the President of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If confirmed, Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach of Puerto Rico will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. Raúl Arias-Marxuach currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Litigation Practice Group at McConnell Valdés LLC. Mr. Arias-Marxuach is maintains a diverse commercial litigation practice and has focused on contracts, products liability, personal injury, antitrust and maritime disputes. During his two decades at McConnell Valdés, Mr. Arias-Marxuach has accumulated substantial jury trial and appellate experience in complex matters. Prior to joining McConnell Valdés, Mr. Arias-Marxuach served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Antonio S. Negrón-García of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico. Mr. Arias-Marxuach has earned degrees from Harvard Law School, the University of Puerto Rico Law School, and Boston College.

If confirmed, Pamela A. Barker of Ohio will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Pamela Barker is a Judge in the General Division on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, where she has served for the last seven years. For the eleven years preceding her election to the Court of Common Pleas, she served as a Mayor’s Court Magistrate and Juvenile Diversion Magistrate for the City of Brecksville, Ohio. Prior to ascending to the bench, Judge Barker spent twenty-nine years representing individuals, small businesses, and corporations, with a particular emphasis on insurance litigation. Judge Barker earned her B.A., magna cum laude, from Kenyon College, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, and her J.D. from the Ohio State University College of Law.

If confirmed, Kenneth D. Bell of North Carolina will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Ken Bell is a partner in the Charlotte office of McGuireWoods LLP, where he represents clients on a variety of matters involving white collar crimes and business-related investigations. For the past five and a half years, he has served as the Federal court-appointed receiver over the largest Ponzi scheme in history as measured by number of victims (more than 800,000). Prior to joining McGuireWoods, Mr. Bell was a partner at Hunton & Williams LLP and Mayer Brown LLP. Previously, he served for ten years as first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, and for eight years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In 2003, Mr. Bell received the Attorney General’s John Marshall Award for Trial of Litigation after securing the first conviction for material support to a terrorist organization against the leader of a Hezbollah cell operating in Charlotte. Mr. Bell earned his B.A. from Wake Forest University and his J.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

If confirmed, Wendy Williams Berger of Florida will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Wendy Berger serves as a District Judge on the Fifth District Court of Appeal, where she has served since her appointment by the Governor in 2012. Prior to her elevation to the Court of Appeal, Judge Berger served for seven years as a Circuit Court Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit, where she handled the full range of civil, criminal, and death penalty cases. Before ascending to the bench, Judge Berger served for four years as Assistant General Counsel in the Executive Office of the Governor. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Judge Berger spent seven years prosecuting criminal cases as an Assistant State Attorney. Judge Berger earned her B.S., cum laude, from Florida State University and her J.D. from the Florida State University College of Law, where she was a member of the Florida State University Law Review.

If confirmed, Holly A. Brady of Indiana will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana. Holly Brady is a partner in the Ft. Wayne law firm of Haller & Colvin, PC, where she focuses her practice on civil, employment, and labor litigation. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, she served as a partner at Theisen, Bowers, & Brady, LLC, as an associate in the labor and employment litigation section at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, and as an associate in the labor law firm of Gallucci, Hopkins & Theisen, PC. Each year since 2013, Ms. Brady has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for labor and employment law. She is involved in numerous community organizations and has served on the Northern District of Indiana Federal Community Defenders Board of Directors and as Vice President of the Ft Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. Ms. Brady earned her B.A. from Indiana University at Bloomington and her J.D. from the Valparaiso University School of Law.

If confirmed, Andrew L. Brasher will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Andrew Brasher serves as the Solicitor General of the State of Alabama. In this capacity, he has argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the Alabama Supreme Court, tried cases in Federal and State courts, and won two “Best Brief Awards” from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as Solicitor General in 2014, he served for several years as the Deputy Solicitor General. Before joining the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Brasher practiced in the litigation and white collar criminal defense practice groups in the Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Brasher served as a law clerk to Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Mr. Brasher earned his B.A., with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

If confirmed, Stephen R. Clark, Sr., of Missouri will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Steve Clark is the founder and managing partner of St. Louis-based Runnymede Law Group, where his practice focuses on complex trial and appellate litigation. Mr. Clark has tried numerous civil and commercial matters in Federal and State courts throughout the country. Mr. Clark has also argued appeals in several Federal and State appellate courts, including the Eighth and Tenth Circuits and the Supreme Court of Missouri. Earlier in his practice, Mr. Clark served as a municipal prosecutor, trying over 200 cases. Throughout his career, Mr. Clark has represented clients pro bono and volunteered for numerous civic and charitable organizations. Prior to founding Runnymede in 2008, Mr. Clark was an equity partner at Husch Blackwell LLP, an equity shareholder at Polsinelli PC, and an officer at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. Mr. Clark earned his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame, and his J.D. from the St. Louis University School of Law, where he was a member of the National Moot Court Team.

If confirmed, J.P. Hanlon of Indiana will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. J.P. Hanlon is a partner in the Indianapolis office of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP where he serves as co-chair of the firm’s white collar defense and investigations practice. Before Faegre Baker Daniels was formed through the merger of Baker & Daniels LLP and Faegre & Benson LLP in 2012, Mr. Hanlon had been a partner with Baker & Daniels LLP since 2006. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Hanlon served for five years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. During that period, he tried twelve jury and two bench trials to successful resolution on behalf of the Government, and argued multiple cases on appeal before the Seventh Circuit. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Hanlon practiced for three years as an associate in the labor and employment practice group at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Shortly after graduating from law school, he served as a law clerk to Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana. Mr. Hanlon has also served as an Adjunct Professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law where he taught courses on white collar crime. Mr. Hanlon earned his B.A. from DePauw University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Valparaiso University School of Law, where he served as an articles editor of the Valparaiso University Law Review.

If confirmed, Jonathan W. Katchen of Alaska will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. Jon Katchen is currently of counsel in the Anchorage office of Holland & Hart, where his practice focuses on commercial and natural resources litigation, including oil and gas law. Prior to joining Holland & Hart in 2017, Mr. Katchen practiced for five years in the Anchorage office of Crowell & Moring LLP. From 2010 through 2012, he served as the Intergovernmental Coordinator for the State of Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources, where he managed the agency’s administrative appeals and litigation, and provided counsel to the Commissioner. He also served as Special Assistant to the Attorney General of Alaska, as an Assistant Attorney General in the Oil, Gas & Mining Section, and as a litigation associate in private practice. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Katchen served as a law clerk to Judge Maryanne Trump Barry on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Mr. Katchen earned his B.A., cum laude, and his M.A., from Boston College, and his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

If confirmed, Mary E. McElroy of Rhode Island will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. Mary McElroy serves as the Public Defender for the State of Rhode Island. Prior to assuming this post in 2012, she served for six years as an Assistant Federal Public Defender for the District of Rhode Island. Before joining the Rhode Island Federal Public Defender’s Office, Ms. McElroy served for twelve years as an Assistant Public Defender for the State of Rhode Island. Upon graduation from law school, Ms. McElroy served as a law clerk to Justice Donald F. Shea of the Rhode Island Supreme Court. Ms. McElroy earned her B.A. from Providence College and her J.D., cum laude, from the Suffolk University School of Law.

If confirmed, David S. Morales of Texas will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. David Morales currently is a partner at Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP, where his practice focuses on complex litigation, administrative law, as well as public and higher education law. Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Morales served as Deputy General Counsel to the University of Texas System Board of Regents, and as General Counsel to the Governor of Texas. As General Counsel to the Governor, Mr. Morales advised the Governor on all civil and criminal issues pending before the Office of the Governor, under both state and federal law. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Morales joined the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, where he served for over seventeen years, ultimately rising to the rank of Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation and Deputy First Assistant Attorney General. As Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, Mr. Morales supervised all trial and most appellate matters for the State of Texas, managing over 300 civil litigation attorneys and over 15,000 litigation matters. From 2012-2014, Mr. Morales served as an Ex Officio Member of the Texas Access to Justice Commission. Mr. Morales earned his B.B.A. from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and his J.D. from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas.

If confirmed, Sarah Daggett Morrison of Ohio will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Sarah Morrison serves as the Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, where she oversees the investment of $25 billion and an agency staff of 1,800. Prior to her appointment, she served for four years as the General Counsel and Chief Ethics Officer of that agency. Before entering State service, Ms. Morrison was a partner in the Columbus office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP, where she practiced complex civil and commercial litigation. Shortly after graduation from law school, Ms. Morrison served as a law clerk to Judge John D. Holschuh of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Ms. Morrison earned her B.A. from the Ohio State University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from the Capital University School of Law, where she was inducted into the Order of the Curia and served as an associate editor of the Capital University Law Review.

If confirmed, John M. O’Connor of Oklahoma will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern, Northern, and Western Districts of Oklahoma. John O’Connor is a shareholder of Hall Estill, a Tulsa-based regional full service law firm. He has concentrated his practice in the areas of corporate and business law and litigation. Mr. O’Connor is regularly listed as one of Tulsa’s Top Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers, as has been honored by Super Lawyers Business Edition national publication. By the appointment of Governor Fallin, he serves on the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma State University—Tulsa. Mr. O’Connor is also active in the Tulsa community. He is a past-President of the Rotary Club of Tulsa and served two terms as President and a Director of Tulsa’s Ronald McDonald House. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Dillon International, Inc., an international country adoption agency, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association. Mr. O’Connor earned his B.A. from Oklahoma State University, where he served as Student Body President, and his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he served as President of the Student Bar Association.

If confirmed, Emin Toro of Virginia will serve as a Judge on the U.S. Tax Court. Emin Toro is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Covington & Burling LLP, where he represents and counsels multinational companies in tax controversies. Mr. Toro’s tax controversy experience includes audits, administrative appeals, litigation, as well as advance pricing agreement and competent authority proceedings. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Toro served as a law clerk to Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and to Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court of the United States. Mr. Toro earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from Palm Beach Atlantic University and his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of North Carolina School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif and served as an articles editor of the North Carolina Law Review.

If confirmed, Lance E. Walker of Maine will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine. Lance Walker serves as a Justice of the Maine Superior Court, where he presides over complex criminal and civil cases, including jury trials. Prior to his appointment to the Superior Court in 2015, he served for a year as a Judge on the Maine District Court. Before ascending to the bench, Justice Walker spent thirteen years handling a broad range of complex civil matters at trial and on appeal at the Portland firm of Norman Hanson & DeTroy, LLC. Upon graduation from law school, Justice Walker served as a law clerk to Justices Atwood, Marden, and Studstrup of the Maine Superior Court. Justice Walker earned his B.A. from the University of Maine and his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Maine School of Law.

If confirmed, Allen C. Winsor of Florida will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Allen Winsor serves as a Judge on the First District Court of Appeal. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Mr. Winsor served for nearly three years as the Solicitor General of the State of Florida, where he represented Florida’s interests in State and Federal courts and argued two cases in the Supreme Court of the United States. Before joining the Florida Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Winsor was a partner in the Tallahassee office of GrayRobinson, P.A., where he practiced civil, constitutional, and appellate litigation. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Winsor served as a law clerk to Judge Ed Carnes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Mr. Winsor earned his B.S.B.A. from Auburn University and his J.D., with high honors, from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif and served as editor-in-chief of the Florida Law Review.

If confirmed, Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Patrick Wyrick serves as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. Before being appointed to the Court, Justice Wyrick served for six years as the Solicitor General of Oklahoma. As the chief appellate lawyer for the State of Oklahoma, he supervised all appellate litigation on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General. As Solicitor General, Justice Wyrick served as a top legal advisor to the executive branch and advised agency lawyers and State officials on complex constitutional and other legal matters. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, Justice Wyrick practiced general commercial litigation in the Oklahoma City office of GableGotwals. Upon graduation from law school, Justice Wyrick served as a law clerk to Judge James H. Payne of the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Northern Districts of Oklahoma. Justice Wyrick graduated from the University of Oklahoma and from the University of Oklahoma School of Law with distinction.

If confirmed, Sherri Lydon will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Sherri Lydon is the founder of the Lydon Law Firm, which specializes in white-collar criminal defense, and public corruption and health care fraud cases. Ms. Lydon began her legal career at Nexsen Pruet Jacobs and Pollard. Three years later, she became an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. As a Federal prosecutor, she carried a diverse docket, including public corruption, RICO, drug, and fraud cases. Ms. Lydon earned her B.A. from Clemson University and her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

If confirmed, Erica H. MacDonald will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota. Erica MacDonald currently serves as a Judge of the District Court for the First Judicial District of the State of Minnesota, a position to which she was appointed in 2009 and re-elected in 2012. Prior to her judicial appointment, Judge MacDonald served for eight years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Minnesota, prosecuting cases involving violent crimes, narcotics, firearms, human trafficking, and child pornography. Judge MacDonald began her legal career as a judicial law clerk to U.S. District Judge James H. Alesia, of the Northern District of IllinoisAfter her clerkship, she worked as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago; as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois; and as a law clerk to Judge Harriet Lansing of the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 2000. Judge MacDonald earned her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and her J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

If confirmed Charles L. Goodwin of Hawaii will serve as the United States Marshal for the District of Hawaii. Charles L. Goodwin recently retired as a private consultant to the Professional Golf Association Tour (PGA) after 11 years. He served with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from 1982 to 2007 and retired as Special Agent in Charge of the Pacific Region at Honolulu, HI. In his nearly 25-year career with the FBI, Mr. Goodwin completed assignments at FBI headquarters as well as field assignments at Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. Prior to joining the FBI, he practiced law in Georgia, flew as a contracted pilot for the U.S. Marshals Service, and served as a Chief Deputy Sheriff for Douglas County, GA. Mr. Goodwin earned his B.A. in Political Science and Pre-Law from Pennsylvania State University and a J.D. from Woodrow Wilson School of Law at Atlanta, Georgia.

If confirmed, Scott Patrick Illing of Louisiana will serve as the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Scott Illing is a retired Supervisory Special Agent, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). He began his law enforcement career in 1983 with the Louisiana State Police. Mr. Illing served as a State Trooper until 1988, when he joined the U.S. Customs Service Office of Investigations as a Special Agent in New Orleans, Louisiana. He served as a Senior Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent, retiring in 2015 following 27 years of service with HSI and the U.S. Customs Service. Mr. Illing earned his B.A. in Criminal Justice from Southeastern Louisiana University.

If confirmed, John D. Jordan of Missouri will serve as the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri. John Jordan is currently the Sheriff of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. He has served in this capacity for 23 years, making him the longest serving Sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history. Mr. Jordan began his law enforcement career in 1980 with the Bollinger County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, where he served for six years as a Deputy Sheriff and then Chief Deputy Sheriff. He joined the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in 1986, and served as a Deputy Investigator, Sergeant, and Lieutenant before his election to Sheriff in 1994. In 2011, he served as president of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association. Mr. Jordan is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute in Longmont, Colorado.

If confirmed, Scott E. Kracl of Nebraska will serve as the United States Marshal for the District of Nebraska. Scott Kracl retired from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in 2017 after 29 years of service. He began his law enforcement career with the NSP in 1987. Mr. Kracl rose through the ranks, serving as a Trooper, Investigator, and Sergeant until 2007, when he assumed the role of Commander of Investigative Services. He served in this capacity for nine years, and then served as the Commander of Executive Protection and Capitol Security from 2016 until his retirement in 2017. Mr. Kracl earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Bellevue University.

If confirmed, R. Don Ladner, Jr., of Florida will serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Florida. Mr. Ladner is currently the Assistant Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). He began his law enforcement career as a Police Officer for the Anna Maria Police Department in 1981. Mr. Ladner went on to serve the Palmetto, Florida, Police Department and the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office before joining the Immigration and Naturalization Service as a Border Patrol Agent in Laredo, Texas, in 1988. In 1990, Mr. Ladner returned to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office as a Detective, and served in this capacity until 1995, when he became a Special Agent with the FDLE. He has served the FDLE since, rising through the ranks and assuming his current role as Assistant Commissioner in 2014. Mr. Ladner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from St. Leo College and a Master of Arts in Homeland Defense Studies from the Naval Post Graduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

If confirmed, J.C. Raffety of West Virginia will serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia. J.C. Raffety is currently a Contract Investigator for the West Virginia Secretary of State. He began his law enforcement career in 1970 with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he served for 30 years as a Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Following his retirement from the FBI, Mr. Raffety served as Chief of the Buckhannon, West Virginia, Police Department from 2000 to 2001. In 2002, he was appointed by President George W. Bush to be United States Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia, and he served in this capacity until 2010. Mr. Raffety then served as elected Upshur County Commissioner from 2011 to 2016 and interim Chief of Police for the City of Elkins Police Department in 2017. He earned his Associate of Arts from Prince George’s Community College, his B.S. from Illinois State University, and an M.P.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

If confirmed, Gadyaces S. Serralta of Florida will serve as the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida. Gadyaces Serralta is currently a Major with the Miami-Dade Police Department, a position he has held since 2015. In this capacity, he also serves as the Commander of the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit. Mr. Serralta began his law enforcement career with the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1990. He served as a patrol officer and sergeant, working primarily with the Criminal Street Gangs Unit and Organized Crime Section, and then served as lieutenant in charge of the Robbery Intervention and Narcotics Detail before assuming his current position as Major. Mr. Serralta earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice Studies from Florida International University and a M.S. in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

If confirmed Mark F. Sloke of Alabama will serve as the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama. Mark Sloke is currently a Contract Special Investigator for the Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of State, and for the Office of Professional Responsibility and Security Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He began his law enforcement career in 1976 as a Fingerprint Examiner for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He then served as an Officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the University of South Alabama Police Department before joining the Mobile County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff in 1981. He served in this capacity until 1987, when he was hired as a Special Agent with ATF. He served in ATF’s Huntsville and Mobile, Alabama, field offices, retiring in 2015 after 28 years with ATF. Mr. Sloke earned his B.A. in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of South Alabama.

