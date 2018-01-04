President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 4661, S. 1536, and S. 2273 into Law (Human Trafficking)

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Issued on: January 3, 2018

On Wednesday, January 3, 2018, the President signed into law:

H.R. 4661, the “United States Fire Administration, AFG, and SAFER Program Reauthorization Act of 2017,” which authorizes appropriations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) U.S. Fire Administration; and reauthorizes three FEMA firefighter assistance grant programs;

S. 1536, the “Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicle

Act,” which requires the Department of Transportation to: designate an official to coordinate human trafficking prevention efforts across the Department and with other Federal agencies; establish an advisory committee on human trafficking; and expand the scope of activities authorized under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Outreach and Education Program to include human trafficking prevention; and

S. 2273, which extends from December 18, 2017, to January 19, 2018, the moratorium on the requirement for Clean Water Act permitting of incidental discharges from certain vessels.

