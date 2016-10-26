Regardless of the “Election” Result, Humanity’s Awakening Will Continue

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

With the U.S. Presidential election just two weeks away, many people around the world are anxiously waiting to see what will happen. While it is no surprise that if either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton wins the election, many people will be upset, and many people will be happy. What is most important to keep in mind during and after this time is that regardless of who wins, humanity’s awakening will continue.

Even though 2016 has been a year where much hidden has come to light, this is still only the beginning.

We have seen direct evidence of collusion between a presidential candidate and the Democratic National Convention, thanks to Wikileaks. We have also seen the mainstream media lose almost all credibility as those outlets continue to promote known lies and propaganda, on a wide range of topics such as rigged election “polls,” continuing to claim Syria has used chemical weapons on it’s own people when no direct evidence has actually been put forth, and branding Vladimir Putin as a dictator.

We also continue to see the grassroots movement of alternative media expanding and reaching more and more people. With the truth spreading to more people on a daily basis, at some point soon we will reach the “breaking point” or “critical mass.” At that point we will witness the complete collapse of the Establishment’s lies and the emergence of truth, which in turn naturally leads to true freedom and peace for all.

The world continues to also shift away from synthetically-created pharmaceuticals drugs in hopes for health and healing, and is realizing synthetic chemicals cannot elicit a state of true health, which is a bio-chemical fact. Instead, people are understanding that for physical health, we must take in foods, herbs, spices, roots and drinks that provide nutrients: vitamins, minerals, amino acids, phytonutrients, fatty acids, etc. People are also understanding that health is much more than just what one eats and how regularly one exercises. Health also includes how we think, how we treat ourselves and others, what environments we spend our time in and a host of other factors. Lifestyle balance is coming back into focus for more and more people.

The world is also continuing to demand peace as a solution to conflicts and issues. An example of this is the 2 week peace marchwhere Israeli and Palestinian women came together to demand peace in the Middle East, especially in Gaza. Another example is that the Afghanistan government signed a peace treaty with Hezb-i-Islami, which is the first peace deal signed by the Afghanistan government since 2001. Additionally, we are seeing massive calls for peace with Russia in a social media campaigns that used the slogans #NoWarWithRussia and #PeaceWithRussia. The world knows that peace is the answer–not another banker-created war.

Part of the planetary awakening comes with more solution-based practices to resolve an issue. With cries for war, we see actions for peace being made. For synthetic drugs being offered, we see people returning to the origins of true nutrition and health. For energy demands, we see more solar, wind and clean energy solutions being created. Where governments are lying, we are seeing people like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden revealing the truth.

While there are still dark things taking place on our planet, remember that all must be revealed in order to return to light. We must see what has been done so that we can heal and move past it, while creating something that works for all.

Again, we must all remember that what is taking place is the world’s awakening. This has been prophesized many times, from many different traditions. Even with a practical viewpoint, we can see that this is indeed happening. If you are concerned about the U.S. Election outcome, simply remind yourself that the world is much bigger than just one country and that truth, peace, beauty and cooperation are spreading and more is to come. If you need additional reassurance, remember the quote Edward Snowden said after he leaked all the NSA documents in June of 2013:

“The truth is coming and it cannot be stopped.”

Lance Schuttler graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Health Science and does health coaching through his website Orgonlight Health. You can follow the Orgonlight Health facebook page or visit the website for more information and other inspiring articles.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!