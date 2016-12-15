Report: House Intelligence Committee Abruptly Cancels Briefing After CIA Declined to Attend

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The current hysteria over Russian interference doesn’t infer that they hacked the voting itself, but instead made available true information about the Hillary Clinton campaign, by way of Wikileaks, which then swayed public opinion to vote in favor of Trump. In other words, Podesta, Clinton and their media shills are still corrupt bastards, beholden to Saudi Arabia and China — but had the American people never learned about it via the Wikileaks, well then, they might’ve voted for her instead of Trump.

In a nut shell, that’s the democrat argument for fomenting war against Russia and to overturn the will of the people. Again, no one is questioning the validity of the votes, but the souls of men and how they felt after reading the Wikileaks.

Fox News is reporting the House Committee has abruptly canceled a briefing scheduled for tomorrow — due to the CIA not making anyone available to attend. As of now, the CIA is refusing to comment on the matter, until their full assessment of the situation is made available to President Obama before 1/20/17.

Source: Fox The House Intelligence Committee abruptly canceled a briefing set for Thursday on alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election, after the CIA declined to provide a briefer for the session, Fox News is told. Amid concerns about reports that conflict with details previously provided to the committee, Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had requested a closed, classified briefing Thursday for committee Republican and Democratic members from the FBI, CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency. But Fox News is told the CIA declined citing its focus on the full review requested by President Obama, and the other agencies did not respond to the committee’s request, which is unusual given the panel is the most-senior committee with jurisdiction. “It is unacceptable that the Intelligence Community directors would not fulfill the House Intelligence Committee’s request to be briefed tomorrow on the cyber-attacks that occurred during the presidential campaign,” Nunes said in a statement. “The Committee is deeply concerned that intransigence in sharing intelligence with Congress can enable the manipulation of intelligence for political purposes.” “Last week, the President ordered a full Intelligence Community review of foreign efforts to influence recent Presidential elections – from 2008 to present,” the statement added. “Once the review is complete in the coming weeks, the Intelligence Community stands ready to brief Congress—and will make those findings available to the public consistent with protecting intelligence sources and methods. We will not offer any comment until the review is complete.” Separately, Fox News has learned additional details about the “full review” President Obama ordered from his intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference. The review is being led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and is a multi-agency effort. Investigators plan to take existing intelligence and reconstruct what happened. Fox News is told one focus is on whether there is new intelligence that substantiates analysis the interference was designed to ensure a Trump victory, or whether a review of the existing intelligence with “fresh eyes” leads to new conclusions. Some lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, have backed calls for a separate congressional investigation, voicing concern that Obama’s intelligence agencies might not be able to conduct a thorough review before he leaves office. Given statements from the White House, Fox News is told there is considerable pressure on the intelligence community to declassify as much of the findings as possible before Jan. 20, when Trump is set to take the oath of office.

As of yesterday, 55 electors are asking for information regarding the Russian scare and if Trump knew anything about it. What the fuck?

The Electors require to know from the intelligence community whether there are ongoing investigations into ties between Donald Trump, his campaign or associates, and Russian government interference in the election, the scope of those investigations, how far those investigations may have reached, and who was involved in those investigations. We further require a briefing on all investigative findings, as these matters directly impact the core factors in our deliberations of whether Mr. Trump is fit to serve as President of the United States.

Judging by libtards comments like the one featured below, there are many on the left who believe the election result isn’t conclusive.

Thoughts?

The electoral college is scheduled to vote on December 19th.

Via: Zero Hedge

