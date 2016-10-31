It is Being Reported that the FBI Received Clinton Emails from Anonymous (MUST READ!)

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Martin Walsh

FBI Director James Comey made the announcement in a letter Friday afternoon that the bureau will be reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server.

“In a previous congressional testimony, I referred to the fact that the FBI had completed its investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s personal email server,” reads the letter. “Due to recent developments, I am writing to supplement my previous testimony.”

Director Comey indicated that his team came across new information concerning the emails late Thursday evening. The director says he “agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps.”

The emails did not randomly appear out of nowhere and into the FBI’s headquarters.

It is being reported that the FBI received the emails from the hacking group Anonymous. About a month ago, the group released a statement on 4CHAN, indicating that they had a major surprise comingtowards the end of October.

Here is their chat discussing what we can expect from them:

Now, many things on this list have yet to occur, but these hackers have delivered on their promises so far. The hackers are arguing that we will receive the emails by November 1, which makes sense.

The hacking group Anonymous leaked these emails to the FBI in order to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The goal would be to then release more information to the FBI now that they have an open investigation. The group also indicates that they have ownership of Hillary’s 33,000 deleted emails and will be releasing those soon, as well.

As the hacker states in the above chat, “we are purposely holding them back so that the Democratic Party does not have time to replace Hillary Clinton.”

It is also being reported that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks have been playing a major role in this, as well.

As we know, WikiLeaks has been releasing emails from Hillary’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, for weeks now. Rumors on online forums have indicated that Anonymous hackers released thousands of emails to both WikiLeaks and the FBI in order to use a multifaceted approach to fully exposing Hillary Clinton.

Hackers are leaking everything they have on Hillary Clinton now so that all of the new information is fresh on the minds of voters that will cast their ballots in less than two weeks.

The attack has worked because it has forced the liberal media to cover all of this, too.

Freedom is never free. We are free to speak as long as we have nothing important to say. Julian Assange is the perfect example of this.

If Assange was lying, why are Democrats trying so hard to silence him? A guy hiding in the Ecuadorean Embassy is doing more for the truth this election than all of the American press, and rumors are swirling that his time may have expired.

If Julian Assange is lying, why are they trying so hard to silence him? — Martin Walsh (@mrwalsh8) October 23, 2016

People like Julian Assange have given up their lives to expose corruption in government and allowing Hillary Clinton to win this election makes all of his sacrifices meaningless.

He has offered us a chance to revolt against our tyrannical government. Chances likes this do not occur often, and if we do not seize the opportunity, we will suffer another four years of suppression from our corrupt leaders.

Vote Trump, so that we can save America and he can pardon Julian Assange.

[Editor Note: The Event Chronicle does NOT endorse either candidate in this election, as both Clinton and Trump have strong ties to the Jesuits.]

Source: Conservative Daily Post

