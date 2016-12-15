Russian Hacking Accusations Could Be ‘False Flag’ Operation

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christina Sarich

A former C.I.A. officer with experience in Turkey wrote a provocative essay about the “deep state” — a parallel “secret government”embedded in the military and intelligence services of the US, whose purpose is to provide a check on electoral democracy. Is that we are observing now in US geopolitical events?

Russia has been spying on the US and other countries since 1917, but that doesn’t mean the country’s leaders chose our president elect. According to John Bolton, who may be named deputy secretary of state, the claims by the US Central Intelligence Agency that Russia hacked the Democrats in order to get their preferred candidate into office, may be a false flag. Others agree. Some are still arguing over what Bolton really meant by ‘false flag.’ Bolton himself is now back paddling, saying he didn’t mean that the Obama administration was behind the Russian hacking false flag. Just who is hacking who?

That CIA operative who called out the Deep State was Philip Giraldi, the executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a foreign-policy advocacy group in Washington. He called the American deep state of today an “unelected, unappointed, and unaccountable presence within the system that actually manages what is taking place behind the scenes.”

President-elect Trump disputes the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia intervened in the election to help his candidacy. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s just another excuse. I don’t believe it,” he told Fox News’ Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

Hillary Clinton also blamed the Russians just after her October presidential debate, “We have 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military, who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyberattacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin, and they are designed to influence our election.”

Even the American Conservative gets it right when they state, “In an age of trillion-dollar deficits, crumbling communities, and endless wars and rumors of war, we can no longer allow American public life to be guided by fantasies.”

You be the judge, though. The accusations are certainly flying, but it might be surprising to see who is really trying to steal the presidency.

Image credit: Acting Man

Christina Sarich is a musician, yogi, humanitarian and freelance writer who channels many hours of studying Lao Tzu, Paramahansa Yogananda, Rob Brezny, Miles Davis, and Tom Robbins into interesting tidbits to help you Wake up Your Sleepy Little Head, and *See the Big Picture*. Her blog is Yoga for the New World . Her latest book is Pharma Sutra: Healing The Body And Mind Through The Art Of Yoga.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

