Scratching the Surface and Getting Under Hillary’s Skin, It’s #Podesta19

The latest Podesta email dump reveals more details gleamed from emails hacked from the personal account of John Podesta, chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Since October 7, Twitter’s been spellbound by WikiLeaks’ consistent leaking of the Podesta Emails. From the mundane to the allusions about the state of Hillary Clinton’s mental health, to her capacity to fight terrorism, roll up, roll up, #Podesta19, here they come.

Re: Bill de Blasio

Well that email subject is a bit vague, but basically it’s the correspondence between two communications staff members on Hillary Clinton’s (HRC) team on what New York City Mayor Bill Blasio had to say about whether he intended to attend Hillary Clinton’s rally in June 2015.

His answer, “No….I’m waiting to hear…her larger version to addressing income inequality.”

A member of Clinton’s team referring to de Blasio, wrote “clearly he wants to terrorize.”

Re: ‘Black Vote’

This email from Frank White, a former black major league baseball player, sent to John Podesta, includes details about how the Clinton campaign tried to win the “black vote.”

“The black [vote]is obvious super critical. I’m hearing the same complaint in political circles that I continue to hear while fundraising,” Frank White writes.

Mr. White then makes a suggestion that Hillary “puts her actions where her mouth is, and actually does appreciate the black vote.”

Re: HRC, Obama and ISIS

Well the email subject title pretty much says what’s on the tin.

This one is quite long and talks about Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the United Nations and Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS.

Brent Budowsky & Podesta discuss HRC, obama & ISIS. Says HRC's trust problems are self induced.https://t.co/vhSvOJOOGg#PodestaEmails19 pic.twitter.com/K1hBowRY9y — Tina (@OneandOnlyTina) October 26, 2016

In a scorching email, Brent Budowsky, blogger and political opinion writer, told John Podesta to:

“Walk back and escape from her statement that ‘finally we are where we need to be’ against ISIS. We are not where we need to be, we are far from it, most voters do not believe it, and when the next terror attack comes in America —-which it certainly will —–she will be branded in hot iron with that statement.”

Budowsky continues and towards the end of the email spells out his formula for HRC when it comes to dealing with Daesh.

“As for ISIS, the mathematically worst place for her to be is co-owner of the Obama-Clinton policy. Obama could destroy her candidacy the same way Democrats lost control of the House, the Senate, governorships and state legislatures during her presidency.”

More than 30,000 emails hacked from the account belonging to John Podesta have been released by WikiLeaks so far, many dating back as far as 2008, and there’s speculation this leak will keep dripping until the day of the US presidential election on November 8, 2016.

Source: Sputnik News

