Senator Rand Paul Challenges Secs. of State and Defense to End Open-Ended War

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Sen. Rand Paul challenged both Mattis and Tillerson in opposing U.S. pre-emptive war policy.

The Senator spoke out against multiple US unauthorized wars and the tyranny of the executive branch.

This article (Senator Rand Paul Challenges Secs. of State and Defense to End Open-Ended War) was originally published on Ron Paul Liberty Report and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.