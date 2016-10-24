All Signs Point to a Corporate Takeover of the Marijuana Industry by Bayer, Monsanto

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Germany-based pharmaceutical giant Bayer has finally sealed the deal with Monsanto, purchasing the seed giant for $66 billion following months of negotiations and various offers.

The merger is reported to be one of the biggest of all-cash deal on record.There are many effects of this huge merger but as usual, the consumer loses out. Firstly, it strengthens the monopolization of the world’s food supply. It also means more GMOs and chemicals to be sprayed on them.Some are now predicting the merge could also mean the takeover of the marijuana industry.

According to Big Buds Mag:

Monsanto has an intimate business relationship with Scotts Miracle-Gro, a convicted corporate criminal– and Scott’s Miracle-Gro is trying to take over the marijuana industry,

Is Monsanto Going After the Pot Industry?

In states where the plant has been legalized or decriminalized, Scott’s Miracle-Gro has looked to capitalize on the ever expanding cannabis industry.

CEO of SMG, Jim Hagadorn, stated his intentions – spend up to $500 million to completely buy out the marijuana industry.

A Scott’s Miracle-Gro front group has already purchased General Hydroponics, Botanicare and Gavita:

Major hydroponics nutrients, lighting, soil, and other grow equipment manufacturers report they’ve also been offered takeover bids by Scotts Miracle-Gro or its ‘Hawthorne’ front company. Maximum Yield Magazine, which bans marijuana hydroponics nutrients company Advanced Nutrients from its indoor gardening expo events, welcomed a Monsanto affiliate into its Boston gardening expo several years ago.

Of course, Bayer play a leading role in this pre-planned monopolization.

The German chemical lords do business with GW Pharmaceuticals, a company based in the United Kingdom that grows cannabis and produces medicines from its compounds.

Monsanto and Bayer Share Information on How to Genetically Engineer Cannabis

Bayer sells some of GW Pharmaceuticals’ products, including Sativex, a costly medical cannabis spray that’s reported to work less effectively than naturally grown pot.

Both Monsanto and Bayer have a history of producing chemical weapons used in war and toxic products, including PCBs, DDT, Agent Orange, Roundup and GMOs.

Members of the cannabis industry have seen the writing on the wall in terms of the world’s seed monopolies’ interest in marijuana.

“Michael Straumietis, founder and owner of hydroponics nutrients company Advanced Nutrients, has constantly warned the marijuana community about Monsanto, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GMO marijuana, and corporate takeover of the marijuana industry.”

The two corporations, which have now merged into one, have agreed to share trade secrets about plans to produce genetically modified marijuana.

Monsanto investor George Soros attempts to legalize pot in Uruguay

“Bayer is partnered with GW Pharmaceuticals, which grows its own proprietary marijuana genetics. You can bet Monsanto and Bayer are interested in creating GMO marijuana,” said Straumietis.

Billionaire investor, George Soros, previously waged a campaign to legalize pot in Uruguay so that he could invest in the plant. Soros owns 500,000 shares of Monsanto stock.

“Straumietis says South American governmental insiders report that Monsanto is working there on genetically-modified cannabis, along with pharmaceuticalizing THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenoids.”

Source: Organic and Healthy

Via: Blacklisted News

