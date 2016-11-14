Soros Prepares For Trump War

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christian Datoc

George Soros and his fellow liberal mega-donors are currently readying the post-Hillary Clinton Democratic party to oppose President-Elect Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Soros and other key members of the so-called “Democracy Alliance” met in Washington, DC at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Sunday for the first day of the group’s three-day investment conference.

The Democracy Alliance has funneled upwards of $500 million toward liberal activist groups and candidates since Soros co-founded the group in 2005.

DA requires all members — which in 2016 includes more than 100 “finance titans” — to donate at least $200,000 a year to approved activist groups.

But the issues the DA and DNC traditionally use to mobilize liberal voters — a la climate change — failed to pull white, working class support away from Trump and the GOP, which as one Democrat operative put, should “[call]into question… the DA itself.”

Therefore, at this year’s meeting, Soros and other liberal leaders — including Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren and Keith Ellison — will discuss opposing Trump’s plan for his first 100 days in office, a plan the DA called “a terrifying assault on President Obama’s achievements, and our progressive vision for an equitable and just nation.”

Trump has pledged that his first 100 days in office will be dedicated to restoring “honesty, accountability and change to Washington.”

His plan consists of seven points and several legislative initiatives centered on limiting the power of the federal government empowering the American working class.

A Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress A hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health) A requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated A five year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service A lifetime ban on the White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government A complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections Cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure

Source: Daily Caller

