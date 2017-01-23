Sources: Trump to sign executive orders Monday morning, pulling out of TPP, renegotiating NAFTA

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



It looks like Trump may issue a few executive orders Monday, which may lead to better deals for America

President Trump is scheduled to sign more executive orders around 10:30 a.m. Monday which will serve as a starting point for renegotiations regarding the botched North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and possibly a withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) altogether.

The NAFTA deal which began in 1994 was poorly negotiated according to Trump’s standards, who plans to make America great again by opening up better options.

The TPP was signed in early 2016 and includes a dozen countries throughout the Pacific Rim, including China and the U.S., but fell short of its goal and is purely overrated.

Country Status 2005 agreement Signature of TPP Start of TPP

Negotiations Singapore Party (28 May 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008 Brunei Party (28 May 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008 New Zealand Party (12 July 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008 Chile Party (8 November 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008 United States Non-party 4 February 2016 February 2008 Australia Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008 Peru Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008 Vietnam Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008 Malaysia Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2010 Mexico Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2012 Canada [19] Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2012 Japan Non-party 4 February 2016 May 2013

The above chart comes via Wikipedia, and lists all twelve countries involved.

Source: Trump to sign orders to renegotiate NAFTA, pull out of TPP: NBC — Reuters

Via: Intellihub

