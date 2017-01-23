Sources: Trump to sign executive orders Monday morning, pulling out of TPP, renegotiating NAFTA

It looks like Trump may issue a few executive orders Monday, which may lead to better deals for America
President Trump is scheduled to sign more executive orders around 10:30 a.m. Monday which will serve as a starting point for renegotiations regarding the botched North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and possibly a withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) altogether.
The NAFTA deal which began in 1994 was poorly negotiated according to Trump’s standards, who plans to make America great again by opening up better options.
The TPP was signed in early 2016 and includes a dozen countries throughout the Pacific Rim, including China and the U.S., but fell short of its goal and is purely overrated.
|Country
|Status 2005 agreement
|Signature of TPP
|Start of TPP
Negotiations
|Singapore
|Party (28 May 2006)
|4 February 2016
|February 2008
|Brunei
|Party (28 May 2006)
|4 February 2016
|February 2008
|New Zealand
|Party (12 July 2006)
|4 February 2016
|February 2008
|Chile
|Party (8 November 2006)
|4 February 2016
|February 2008
|United States
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|February 2008
|Australia
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|November 2008
|Peru
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|November 2008
|Vietnam
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|November 2008
|Malaysia
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|October 2010
|Mexico
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|October 2012
|Canada[19]
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|October 2012
|Japan
|Non-party
|4 February 2016
|May 2013
The above chart comes via Wikipedia, and lists all twelve countries involved.
Source: Trump to sign orders to renegotiate NAFTA, pull out of TPP: NBC — Reuters
Via: Intellihub