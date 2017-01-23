The Event Chronicle
Sources: Trump to sign executive orders Monday morning, pulling out of TPP, renegotiating NAFTA

It looks like Trump may issue a few executive orders Monday, which may lead to better deals for America

President Trump is scheduled to sign more executive orders around 10:30 a.m. Monday which will serve as a starting point for renegotiations regarding the botched North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and possibly a withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) altogether.

The NAFTA deal which began in 1994 was poorly negotiated according to Trump’s standards, who plans to make America great again by opening up better options.

The TPP was signed in early 2016 and includes a dozen countries throughout the Pacific Rim, including China and the U.S., but fell short of its goal and is purely overrated.

Country Status 2005 agreement Signature of TPP Start of TPP
Negotiations
 Singapore Party (28 May 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008
 Brunei Party (28 May 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008
 New Zealand Party (12 July 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008
 Chile Party (8 November 2006) 4 February 2016 February 2008
 United States Non-party 4 February 2016 February 2008
 Australia Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008
 Peru Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008
 Vietnam Non-party 4 February 2016 November 2008
 Malaysia Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2010
 Mexico Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2012
 Canada[19] Non-party 4 February 2016 October 2012
 Japan Non-party 4 February 2016 May 2013
The above chart comes via Wikipedia, and lists all twelve countries involved.

Source: Trump to sign orders to renegotiate NAFTA, pull out of TPP: NBC — Reuters

Via: Intellihub

