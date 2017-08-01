Blink 182 star Tom Delonge helps track down ‘asswipe sexual predators’

By Stephanie Soteriou

Former Blink 182 star Tom Delonge has taken to Facebook after helping local police track down alleged sexual predators.

The rocker shared photos of the two men from his local area in San Diego, accusing them of trying to kidnap one of his daughter’s 15-year-old friends.

Tom claimed that after word got out about the attempted abduction, 10,000 locals rallied together to try and find the men – stating that they were “lucky they were grabbed by the police and not us”.

Alongside the photos, Tom explained: “These a*swipes are going to jail for trying to kidnap a 15 year old girl 48 hours ago. She grew up with my family and my bandmates.

“We then banned together in Encinitas and we all posted about it. Then, about 10,000 San Diego people were looking for these d*uchebags and their ugly truck.

“After they staked out two more elementary schools yesterday, the f*cking idiot drove back into the same f*cking neighbourhood where everyone was looking and wiring to crucify him.

“So SWAT team took the f*ckface down and like the p*ssy he is, he ratted out his friend instantly.

“Still trying to connect all dots to see if it goes all the way to human trafficking and any other horrible sex crimes. But as a father, I can speak for all other fathers, these guys are lucky the were grabbed by the police and not us.”

Tom was quickly inundated with praise from fans, with one writing: “Good job Tom. Using your star power to get this out there. If I got a hold of them it wouldn’t be pleasant. Hopefully the girl is safe now and ok.”

Another commented: “I like this side of Tom, it’s nice to see the real side of someone like him and not just the celebrity side.”

Tom, who is father to 15-year-old Ava and 11-year-old Jonas, had previously taken to his popular Facebook page to share images of a police sketch of one of the men and a photo of the car that he was driving, urging his half a million followers to call Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

