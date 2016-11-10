Trey Gowdy Returns To Washington Amid Rumors Of Him Becoming Attorney General

99 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jack Davis

A Congressional Republican who has long called for justice for the victims of the 2012 Benghazi attack and criticized the decision not the prosecute Hillary Clinton for her email scandal is returning to Washington to take up unfinished business

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., easily won re-election Tuesday with 67 percent of the vote, defeating three other candidates to win a fourth term in Congress.

In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory Tuesday, there is also talk that Gowdy will return to Washington in a different role.

The Boston Herald, among other publications, suggested the former prosecutormight be a choice for Trump’s attorney general.

Hey @TGowdySC Mr Attorney General OMG I AM SO HAPPY! — 0Hour1 (BRIAN) (@0hour) November 9, 2016

Gowdy on Sunday had fired off a statement objecting to FBI Director James Comey’s announcement that the FBI would stand by its July decision not to charge Clinton for using a private email server to send and receive classified information while she was secretary of state.

“I disagreed with Director Comey in July and I disagree with him today,” Gowdy said in a statement released Sunday.

Gowdy said Comey was wrong to cite a lack of criminal intent as the reason for not indicting Clinton, instead claiming the evidence shows Clinton knew what she was doing was wrong when she did it.

“There is sufficient evidence, both direct and circumstantial, upon which a jury could conclude an intent to violate the law. This evidence includes concealment of evidence, destruction of evidence and false exculpatory statements — all of which fall under the general heading of consciousness of guilt,” Gowdy said.

“It would appear the investigation is back to the status quo ante, which means Director Comey believes Secretary Clinton was indeed extremely careless in her handling of classified material, yet there is insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to prove Secretary Clinton had specific intent to violate a statute which specifically provides for the lower scienter standard of gross negligence,” Gowdy added.

Speaking Wednesday, Gowdy, a member of the House Oversight Committee, did not address any potential prosecution of Clinton that could take place in the new Congress to which he was elected.

“The voters have given us the greatest privilege in a democratic republic, which is the opportunity to govern,” he said.

“It is imperative we keep our word to the American people and govern in a way worthy of their respect. Voters spoke in loud, clear terms and those entrusted with the opportunity to serve should listen and hear with equal clarity,” he added.

Source: Western Journalism

