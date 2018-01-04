9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

Having warned in November amid a hosepipe of leaks, that it was possible, The White House is banning its employees from using personal devices while at work in the West Wing, despite concerns among some staffers that they’ll be cut off from children and other relatives trying to reach them.

“The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday. “Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people.”

White House chief of staff John Kelly imposed the ban, citing security concerns. President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about press leaks since taking office, but aides said the change isn’t connected to concerns about unauthorized disclosures to news organizations.

The change means aides in the Trump administration won’t be permitted to use their personal cellphones on the White House campus, Bloomberg News reported.

There are too many devices connected to the White House wireless network, and personal phones aren’t as secure as those issued by the federal government, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal White House matter.

The phones provided by the White House reportedly don’t allow texting, adding to staffers’ complaints.

This article (Trump Admin Bans “All Personal Devices” From White House) was originally published on Zero Hedge and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.