Trump signs Russian sanctions bill into law

By RT News

US President Donald Trump has signed legislation that imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and limits his ability to ease sanctions without approval from Congress. Both chambers of Congress had passed the bill with veto-proof majorities.

Trump signed the bill on Wednesday morning, US media reported citing an unnamed White House official.

The administration will carry out the law, but has concerns about its impact and the constitutionality of some of its provisions, Bloomberg reported citing a signing statement Trump appended to the law.

POTUS has signed the Russia sanctions bill – with a signing statement raising red flags about what he sees as major concerns — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) August 2, 2017

According to the statement, Congress encroached on presidential authority and the sanctions will hurt US ability to work with allies.

Trump had little option but to sign the bill, as the Senate approved it by a vote of 98-2 on July 27, and the House of Representatives voted 419 to 3 in favor the day prior.

The new sanctions cite Russia’s 2014 “annexation” of the Crimean peninsula and the alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as Moscow’s military intervention in Syria. While the US is describing Russia’s actions in Syria as aggression, Russian forces were officially invited by the internationally recognized Syrian government, while the US presence in that country falls outside international law.

The new sanctions have been criticized by several senior politicians in Europe, including the Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. Critics of the US government’s move argue the sanctions could affect European energy security and serve Washington’s economic interests – in line with Trump’s stated “America First” foreign policy.

“We deem it absolutely unacceptable when a bill demands that Europeans give up on Russian gas so that they could sell American instead, at a much higher price,” Gabriel said.

Russian energy giant Gazprom currently supplies a third of European gas demands, having delivered a record 179 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe in 2016. Construction of additional delivery infrastructure would diversify the supply of Russian gas and make the delivery of fuel much cheaper than the costly US alternative of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

