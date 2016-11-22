Trump Won’t Pursue Charges Against Hillary: “She’s Been Through Enough”

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

After Trump stunned the nation during the second presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, in which he quipped that under a Trump presidency “she would be in jail”, and suggested that he would demand a special prosecutor probe into Clinton’s email server and the Clinton foundation, moments ago MSNBC’s Morning Joe reported, citing a source, that president-elect Donald Trump will not pursue any investigations into his former political rival Hillary Clinton “for her use of a private email server and the Clinton foundation.”

Trump reportedly feels that Clinton has “been through enough.”

Source tells @Morning_Joe @realDonaldTrump won't pursue investigations into @HillaryClinton for private email server use/Clinton Foundation. — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 22, 2016

Trump had routinely attacked Clinton on the campaign trail over her use of a private server as secretary of State and for foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation while she was in the Obama administration.

The report, first announced by Mika Brzezinski, comes just a week after a 60 Minutes interview where Trump indicated that he may not launch a full investigation into the Democratic nominee. “I’m gonna think about it,” he said at the time to Leslie Stahl. “I don’t wanna hurt them. They’re good people,” he continued of the Clintons.

Moments later, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway appears to have confirmed the MSNBC report, saying there will be no Clinton investigation during a follow up interview:

Just in: Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway says no Clinton investigation in MSNBC interview — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 22, 2016

Kellyanne Conway confirms there will be no more Clinton investigations under Trump admin. on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/ZLETCvAifd — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 22, 2016

Quoted by Bloomberg, Conway said on MSNBC that “I think when the president-elect…tells you before he’s even inaugurated he doesn’t wish to pursue these charges it sends a very strong message — tone and content — to the members,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said on MSNBC.

Following MSNBC report that a source said Trump wouldn’t pursue Hillary Clinton investigations, Conway was asked whether Trump would encourage congressional Republicans to stay away from Clinton investigations as well in order to focus on legislative agenda

“I think Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don’t find her to be honest or trustworthy but if Donald Trump can help her heal then perhaps that’s a good thing”

“I think he’s thinking of many different things as he prepares to become the president of the United States and things that sound like the campaign aren’t among them”

Source: Zero Hedge

