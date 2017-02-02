Trump’s First 10 Days in Review – Are the Signs Good or Bad?

32 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Trump’s first 10 days have shown a lot of about a very polarizing figure in America and the new 45th US President. Has he kept his promises? What do his actions so far portend?

By Makia Freeman

Trump’s first 10 days

as President of the United States have now passed, and it’s certainly been a flurry of activity. Trump has hit the ground running, losing no time in issuing numerous EOs (Executive Orders) to implement his policies. Trump continues to be a mixed bag; some of his efforts are laudable and on the side of the average citizen (e.g. banning the TPP), while others are harebrained schemes bound to backfire, irritate nations outside the US and deliberately cause conflict (e.g. trying to make Mexico pay for a $15 billion wall). To his credit, Trump appears to be on the path of actively fulfilling his campaign promises, and where he has backed down, he has done so to moderate his outlandish and dangerous ideas. However, there is still something definitely unsettling about Trump, especially when he openly advocates torture (waterboarding), theft (the stealing of Iraqi oil) and more theft (the stealing of Jerusalem by Zionist Israel in order to relocate their capital city). Here are Trump’s first 10 days in review.

EOs on TPP, Federal Government Hiring and Abortion NGOs

Trump promptly used EOs to stop the TPP, freeze further federal government hiring and ban US funding of any NGOs which perform abortions. While the latter issue surrounding abortion is a highly personal topic that tends to go strictly down party lines, on the first two, Trump appears to be acting in alignment with the concerns of the average person, worker and consumer (TPP) and in line with the principle of smaller government (freeze on hiring).

National Day of Patriotic Devotion

Those who have picked up on the narcissistic tendencies in Trump’s personality may be alarmed by the fact that Trump issued a presidential proclamation (#9570) for the day of January 20th, his inauguration. He made it a “national day of patriotic devotion”. The proclamation is littered with religious buzzwords and overtones, as well as the usual appeal to American exceptionalism. How do you feel about this in Trump’s first 10 days?

“There is no freedom where the people do not believe in it; no law where the people do not follow it; and no peace where the people do not pray for it. There are no greater people than the American citizenry, and as long as we believe in ourselves, and our country, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion …”

Trump’s First 10 Days: Erasing the Obama Legacy

Trump is determined to undo what Obama did. Now, I take a dim view of the Obama Legacy, but is it really helpful to delete all information on gay rights from the WhiteHouse.gov website, and no longer make it available in Spanish? I understand the need to take a harder line on immigration, but there are already many Spanish-speaking people in the US as citizens or green card holders. Why make it more difficult for them?

The Mexican Fence – Paid by Whom?

On a similar note, the wall along the Mexican border was one of Trump’s more outlandish election promises. It was widely ridiculed not just due to the potential cost, but also due to the fact that humanity is trying to progress to a point in its evolution where we no longer need to build walls to keep each other out – as was symbolized by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. This does not mean a nation has to let just anyone in; it is fair for a country to decide who is admitted inside its borders. However there are other ways to do this, as former presidential candidate Ron Paul points out:

“First, the wall will not work. Texas already started building a border fence about ten years ago. It divided people from their own property across the border, it deprived people of their land through the use of eminent domain, and in the end the problem of drug and human smuggling was not solved. Second, the wall will be expensive. The wall is estimated to cost between 12 and 15 billion dollars. You can bet it will be more than that. President Trump has claimed that if the Mexican government doesn’t pay for it, he will impose a 20 percent duty on products imported from Mexico. Who will pay this tax? Ultimately, the American consumer, as the additional costs will be passed on. This will of course hurt the poorest Americans the most. Third, building a wall ignores the real causes of illegal border crossings into the United States. Though President Trump is right to prioritize the problem of border security, he misses the point on how it can be done effectively and at an actual financial benefit to the country rather than a huge economic drain. The solution to really addressing the problem of illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and the threat of cross-border terrorism is clear: remove the welfare magnet that attracts so many to cross the border illegally, stop the 25 year US war in the Middle East, and end the drug war that incentivizes smugglers to cross the border.”

Syria Safe Zones?

When Trump announced in his first 10 days that he would support safe zones inside of Syria, I immediately saw a red flag, because the “safe zone” / “no fly zone” / “humanitarian corridor” language has been used before by the US and NATO to trick people into accepting its invasions. Yet, Trump has consistently stated he is interested in destroying ISIS and befriending Russia, and he seems to mean it. The safe zone strategy could be used to encircle Russia, but in this case, it probably isn’t. Now Russia has announced it would support safe zones as long as the Syrian Government of Bashar Al-Assad is consulted and gives consent. Whether these safe zones lead to genuine peace or more war remains to be seen.

EO Freezes on Governmental Regulation and Lobbying

Trump’s first 10 days also featured him using executive orders to block new government regulations, a good move for those supporting limited government:

“President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order mandating that for each new government regulation being enacted, two need to be revoked … The White House sets aside a budget for regulations each year. Monday’s measure specifies the 2017 regulations budget as $0.”

He also issued an EO to ban different kinds of lobbying. All those working in the Trump administration must not lobby any agency they worked at for at least 5 years:

“Under an executive order that Trump signed in the presence of the news media, every political appointee joining the executive branch on or after Jan. 20 — the day Trump took office — must agree to the lobbying bans. That includes avoiding, for five years after leaving, lobbying the agency they worked for. Another provision sets a two-year period during which appointees must avoid working on issues involving former employers or clients.”

Furthermore, Trump took up an important issue with Big Pharma (lowering drug costs). However, he also promised them to cut regulation making it easier and faster for them to bring new drugs to market, a process already corrupted by the fact that the FDA is bought and owned by Big Pharma. Rushing drugs to market even faster will mean more danger to those who pharmaceuticals – so on this issue Trump didn’t exactly achieve a real victory for the average person.

Is It a “Muslim Ban”? In Legal and Technical Terms No, In Spirit Yes

The so-called Muslim Ban has been all over the news and has become the most well known issue of Trump’s first 10 days. First of all, is it a Muslim ban? Legally and technically, no, but in spirit, yes. Why? The article Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees — Separating Fact from Hysteria does a good job of breaking down the details. The ban targets countries, not religions, and is based on protection from danger, not discrimination:

“First, the order temporarily halts refugee admissions for 120 days to improve the vetting process, then caps refugee admissions at 50,000 per year. Outrageous, right? Not so fast. Before 2016, when Obama dramatically ramped up refugee admissions, Trump’s 50,000 stands roughly in between a typical year of refugee admissions in George W. Bush’s two terms and a typical year in Obama’s two terms. Second, the order imposes a temporary, 90-day ban on people entering the U.S. from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. These are countries either torn apart by jihadist violence or under the control of hostile, jihadist governments … The ban, however, contains an important exception: “Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may, on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.” However, there are reports that the ban is being applied even to green-card holders. This is madness. The plain language of the order doesn’t apply to legal permanent residents of the U.S., and green-card holders have been through round after round of vetting and security checks. The administration should intervene, immediately, to stop misapplication. If, however, the Trump administration continues to apply the order to legal permanent residents, it should indeed be condemned.”

However, Rudy Giuliani, mayor during the 9/11 false flag op, spilt the beans when he admitted that Trump had come to him to ask him how to do a Muslim Ban so it could be legal:

““I’ll tell you the whole history of it,” Giuliani responded eagerly. “So when [Trump] first announced it, he said, ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up. He said, ‘Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally.’ “ Giuliani said he assembled a “whole group of other very expert lawyers on this,” including former U.S. attorney general Michael Mukasey, Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Tex.) and Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.). “And what we did was, we focused on, instead of religion, danger — the areas of the world that create danger for us,” Giuliani told Pirro. “Which is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible. And that’s what the ban is based on. It’s not based on religion. It’s based on places where there are substantial evidence that people are sending terrorists into our country.””

Giuliani, of course, is complicit in the 9/11 coverup and another neocon that Trump has surrounded himself with, despite promising to drain the swamp (yeah right!).

Strangely (or not), Trump’s list of 7 countries (Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia) is similar to the 7 countries (Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran) that General Welsey Clark admitted were scheduled to be invaded right after 9/11. Also, strangely (or not), Saudi Arabia is not on the list (despite having the majority of the 9/11 hijackers) and neither is Israel (despite its involvement in 9/11). Perhaps because best-friends-forever Saudi Arabia and Israel have a powerful sway over the US Government and Trump, who is not as independent as you think …

We Should Have Stolen Iraq’s Oil and that Would Have Stopped ISIS

I will finish the summary of Trump’s first 10 days with this ridiculous exchange between Trump and David Muir of ABC News. Just when you think Trump has got it all together, he comes out with the ridiculous notion that the US, after illegally invading the sovereign nation of Iraq (who had nothing to do with 9/11), should have stolen their oil too – because then it wouldn’t have been there for ISIS to use and fuel themselves with. Trump actually states at the 21:35 mark that:

“Trump: “We should have taken the oil. You wouldn’t have ISIS if we took the oil.” Muir: “You heard the critics who say that would break all international law, taking the oil, but I want to get to the words you said that … “ Trump: “Can you believe that? Who are the critics who say that? Fools! I don’t call them critics, I call them fools!”

Wow. Trump just brazenly advocated grand theft and then resorted to ad hominem attacks (i.e. name calling) to defend his position. How are the alt right going to defend that one? Maybe, just maybe, Trump could educate himself on what caused ISIS by looking at how the US and Israel created it – especially since one of the men who came out to announce and prove the US connection was none other than former DIA director Michael Flynn, Trump’s National Security Advisor. Might be a good idea since defeating ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism is the cornerstone of his campaign …

Presidents are Selected

Before we finish, it’s worth remembering the presidents are selected, not elected. Nothing changed in the 2016 election. It turns out that so-called outsider Trumpis actually a distant cousin of the illustrious Hillary Clinton. As Brendon Smithwrites:

“I have seen endless theories [in the liberty movement]over the past several months on all the ways in which the global elites would sabotage the Trump campaign. I believe the phrase “they will never allow him to win” was repeated in nearly every discussion on the election. The assumption in this instance was that Trump is “anti-establishment” and, therefore, a threat to the globalists … You’ll hear hundreds of theories and rationalizations on Trump’s miraculous victory, but a reason you will almost never hear is also the most likely one: Trump won the election because he serves the interests of the establishment. Trump won because he is a fake.”

Trump’s First 10 Days Have Passed – Make of Trump What You Will

Rather than telling you what to think, I encourage you to make up your own mind now that Trump’s first 10 days have passed. Personally, although I like the fact he has stopped the TPP, restricted lobbying, encouraged multinational corporations to move their operating centers back to the US and told the Big Pharma CEOs that prices have to come down, overall I can’t in good conscience get behind Trump. Many awake and aware people, and many journalists and readers of the Alternative Media, stand for principles – not a particular person. We want systems and societies of freedom, justice and peace, not a super hero to save us.

Despite some of the good things he has done, many regard Trump as a danger both to the American people and world peace. He is blinded by Zionism and Islamophobia to the point where he is happy to antagonize Iran (and China) and undo all the negotiations it took to find a win/win with the peaceful Iranian nuclear energy program. He surrounded himself by Goldman Sachs men despite criticizing Hillary for her relationship with Goldman Sachs and Big Banking in general. He seems happy to throw away liberty in the pursuit of security – even if he doesn’t exactly understand what the danger is (e.g. the Zionist roots of Islamic terrorism).

Again, at the risk of repeating myself, this isn’t about left vs right. Both polarized “sides” need to grow up and move beyond their limited perspective and their “teams”. The left needs to stop complaining, get over being so shellshocked and take a good hard look at why they are happy to criticize Trump but remain silent when one of their own (Obama, Clinton) start pre-emptive wars and commit mass murder. Just because someone is a Democrat and “progressive” doesn’t mean they are not also a fraud and a killer (like Obama). Likewise, the right needs to get over their Trumpmania, stop worshipping Trump as some kind of messiah, stop overlooking Trumps’ faults and refusing to criticize them, and stop condemning all Muslims as evil. It’s time for all concerned to grow up and use Trump as a way of waking up.

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com, writing on many aspects of truth and freedom, from exposing aspects of the worldwide conspiracy to suggesting solutions for how humanity can create a new system of peace and abundance.

This article (Trump's First 10 Days in Review – Are the Signs Good or Bad?) was originally published on The Freedom Articles and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.