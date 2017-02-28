U.S. Regime Change Now Being Implemented

40 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By the Anonymous Patriots

Step One: Form a shadow government using humanitarian aid as cover.

Step Two: Control the airwaves. Fund existing radio and TV outlets and take control over them or start new media outlets.

Step Three: Destabilize the state, weaken the government and build an anti-government kind of feeling in the country. Exploit an economic crisis or take advantage of an existing crisis — Exert pressure from the top and the bottom. This facilitates the weakening of the sitting government and build anti-government public sentiment.

Step Four: Sow unrest.

Step Five: Provoke an election crisis. Wait for an election and during the election cry voter fraud.

Step Six: Take power. Stage massive demonstrations, civil disobedience, sit-ins, general strikes and encourage aggressive and/or violent activism. Promote voter fraud and tell the followers what to do through the controlled radio and television stations. Incitement and violence are conducted at this stage.

Step Seven: Outlast all opponents.

As the American people can see, George Soros & Company is now at Step Sixwith the recent Women’s March on Washington and throughout the country. Soros funded the entire operation since the organizations which took part in the Women’s March were principally funded by Soros. As Soros has said himself, “The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States of America.”

