US Government Is Now Ready To Take Everything To The Next Level

X22 Report — Episode 1092
In this episode:
- Corporations and financial institutions are continually laying off employees.
- Gold was brought below $1300. Subprime auto loans are back and they are getting ready to pop.
- NYC real estate is declining rapidly, there goes the real estate market.
- ISM employment crashes. US ends fiscal year with 1.4 trillion worth of debt.
- IMF sees inflation hitting the US much faster than the Fed. IMF has downgraded GDP again.
- Canada downgrades GDP.
- Italy is preparing for the collapse of Deutsche Bank.
- The bond market is flashing red, something big is about to happen.
- Yahoo admits it secretly spied on Americans via email for the US Government.
- Leaked info shows DHS was recording licenses plates at gun shows to record who has a weapon.
- Terrorism, extremism is being blamed on global warming.
- Spain has no government and its working for the people.
- US Government is putting economic pressures on the Philippines to make Duterte obedient.
- US is now pushing for regime change in NK.
- US is now planning to attack Assad even if it starts WWIII with Russia.
- Russia has placed addition S300 systems in Syria.
- Someone has been hacking the emergency alert system.
Source: X22 Report