US Government Is Now Ready To Take Everything To The Next Level
N. America

US Government Is Now Ready To Take Everything To The Next Level

X22 Report — Episode 1092

In this episode:

  • Corporations and financial institutions are continually laying off employees.
  • Gold was brought below $1300. Subprime auto loans are back and they are getting ready to pop.
  • NYC real estate is declining rapidly, there goes the real estate market.
  • ISM employment crashes. US ends fiscal year with 1.4 trillion worth of debt.
  • IMF sees inflation hitting the US much faster than the Fed. IMF has downgraded GDP again.
  • Canada downgrades GDP.
  • Italy is preparing for the collapse of Deutsche Bank.
  • The bond market is flashing red, something big is about to happen.
  • Yahoo admits it secretly spied on Americans via email for the US Government.
  • Leaked info shows DHS was recording licenses plates at gun shows to record who has a weapon.
  • Terrorism, extremism is being blamed on global warming.
  • Spain has no government and its working for the people.
  • US Government is putting economic pressures on the Philippines to make Duterte obedient.
  • US is now pushing for regime change in NK.
  • US is now planning to attack Assad even if it starts WWIII  with Russia.
  • Russia has placed addition S300 systems in Syria.
  • Someone has been hacking the emergency alert system.

Source: X22 Report

