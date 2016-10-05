US Suspends All Contact with Russia Over Syria as Putin Halts US Nuclear Pact

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By James Holbrooks

Following weeks of deteriorating diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Russia over Syria — to the point where the U.S. has now placed additional military options on the table — Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a nuclear pact with Washington on Monday, Reuters reports, indicating his willingness to play the nuclear card with the United States.

Reports the news agency:

“Starting in the last years of the Cold War, Russia and the United States signed a series of accords to reduce the size of their nuclear arsenals, agreements that have so far survived intact despite a souring of U.S.-Russian relations under Putin.

“But on Monday, Putin issued a decree suspending an agreement, concluded in 2000, which bound the two sides to dispose of surplus plutonium originally intended for use in nuclear weapons.”

Putin’s decree, released by the Kremlin on Monday, cites “unfriendly acts” by Washington as motivating factors for the move. Under the accord, the U.S. and Russia were each to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium — enough for about 17,000 nuclear warheads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on President Putin’s move on Monday, stated: “The Obama administration has done everything in its power to destroy the atmosphere of trust which could have encouraged cooperation.”

The agency added: “We want Washington to understand that you cannot, with one hand, introduce sanctions against us where it can be done fairly painlessly for the Americans, and with the other hand continue selective cooperation in areas where it suits them.”

Diplomacy between the U.S. and Russia in Syria appears to have cratered entirely, in fact. On Monday, officials from both countries indicated that talks of any potential ceasefire in Middle Eastern nation have completely fallen apart.

“All contacts between the military have been stopped of late,” TASS reported Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying, adding “there has been no exchange of information.”

Then, in a statement issued by the U.S. Department of State, spokesman John Kirby said:

“The United States is suspending its participation in bilateral channels that were established to sustain the Cessation of Hostilities. This is not a decision that was taken lightly. The United States spared no effort in negotiating and attempting to implement an arrangement with Russia aimed at reducing violence, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and degrading terrorist organizations operating in Syria, including Daesh and al Qaeda in Syria.”

So — for now, at least — it appears any pretext at diplomacy regarding Syria has evaporated, as the world’s two greatest superpowers continue to jockey for dominance in the war-torn region.

Source: Underground Reporter

“Nothing More To Talk About” As US Suspends Bilateral Contact With Russia On Syria War

By Baran Hines

Monday, the United States confirmed that it was officially ending discussions with Russia on plans to achieve a peaceful solution to Syrian proxy war, which has lasted almost 6 years. US officials had threatened for almost a week to end negotiations with Russia on the Syrian peace process.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Monday that there is “nothing more for the US and Russia to talk about” in Syria.

The most recent ceasefire agreement negotiated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State John Kerry was scheduled to begin September 12 and has now officially collapsed after repeated incidents. On September 17, the United States coalition bombed Syrian troops fighting the Islamic State near the city of Deir Ezzor, killing more than 80 troops and wounding over 100. In response to that incident, which the US called an “accident”, Russia public accused the US of intentionally aiding the Islamic State.

“If previously we had suspicions that Al-Nusra Front is protected this way, now, after today’s airstrikes on the Syrian army we come to a really terrifying conclusion for the entire world: The White House is defending IS [Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL],” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya 24.

The US and Russian military will continue to “deconflict” to avoid problems with their aircraft flying over Syria, US officials will withdraw staff tasked with the purpose of setting up the Joint Implementation Center (JIC) agreed to as part of the ceasefire. The JIC was designed to enable military cooperation between the two sides to target the Islamic State and the Al Nusra, the former opposition group which was declared a foreign terrorist organization in November 2012. The JIC would have been located in Geneva, Switzerland and would have allowed for sharing of intelligence between Russia and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

On Monday, Russia also suspended participation in a program for disposing of plutonium from decommissioned nuclear warheads. Russian officials noted “the radical change in the environment, a threat to strategic stability posed by the hostile actions of the US against Russia, and the inability of the US to deliver on the obligation to dispose of excessive weapons plutonium under international treaties,” as explanation for the decision.

Baran Hines writes for ActivistPost.com. He is the founder of WTFRLY.com, where you can read more of his work. This article may be reposted in part or in full with author attribution and source link.

Source: Activist Post

