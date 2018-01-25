Wall Street Whistleblower: Clinton Foundation is the ‘Largest Charitable Fraud in American History’

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joshua Caplan

Former investment banker and self-styled Wall Street whistleblower Charles Ortel is one of the foremost experts on Clinton Foundation corruption. According to Ortel, “examination of available facts demonstrates the Clinton Foundation and its network of false-front charity “initiatives” and affiliates remains the largest set of unprosecuted charitable frauds in American history.”

Everything from the charity’s structure to pay-to-play schemes in relation to the ill-fatted Russia “reset,” tell a tale of corruption and cronyism that would make Al Capone blush.

Charles Ortel writes in Lifezette:

In a sad sense, international charities are perfect vehicles for such questionable activities. After all, who can check effectively how much money is in truth raised and where discrete portions of these revenues are disbursed in far-flung corners of the world? Meanwhile, international charity also provides cover to disguise payoffs that might unlock mining and energy concessions, telecommunications and other licenses, and largesse (grants and subsidized loans, for example) from multilateral organizations, including the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, among others. What really was happening with the Russia “reset” starting in 2009? Large contributions to political campaigns come with strings attached. Evidence already in the public domain shows that certain Russians found common cause with green investors, as Peter Schweizer’s work for the Government Accountability Institute explained in “From Russia with Money: Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset, and Cronyism.” […] To the consternation of many, the U.S. announced in September 2009 that it would abandon plans to provide a missile defense shield to Poland and other Eastern Europe nations. […] Starting in July 2016, the Dallas office of the IRS finally began an investigation into Clinton Foundation public filings, prodded by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other congressional Republicans. Missing disclosures concerning donations from foreign governments, and other glaring discrepancies, should have been resolved and should have triggered payment of substantial fines, penalties, and interest to government treasuries long ago.

According to recent reports, the FBI is investigating millions of “mishandled taxpayer” dollars funneled to the dubious non-profit from Australian taxpayers.

Zerohedge reports via LifeZette:

The FBI has asked retired Australian policeman-turned investigative journalist, Michael Smith, to provide information he has gathered detailing multiple allegations of the Clinton Foundation receiving tens of millions of mishandled taxpayer funds, according to LifeZette. “I have been asked to provide the FBI with further and better particulars about allegations regarding improper donations to the CF funded by Australian taxpayers,” Smith told LifeZette. Of note, the Clinton Foundation received some $88 million from Australian taxpayers between 2006 and 2014, reaching its peak in 2012-2013 – which was coincidentally (we’re sure) Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s last year in office.

The news comes amid a recent report by The Hill’s John Solomon alleging the FBI is launching a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Is this the probe Solomon was referring to?

As The Gateway Pundit‘s Cristina Laila reports, one witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity has already been interviewed by the FBI. The witness described the interview to The Hill as “extremely professional and unquestionably thorough” and focused on questions about whether donors to Clinton charitable efforts received any favorable treatment from the Obama administration on a policy decision.

One report after another from various media outlets have shown strange coincidences involving the Clinton Foundation.

The Clinton Foundation would receive huge donations from donor X only to have donor X magically get favorable decisions by Hillary Clinton’s State Department around the same time.

