Website Claims To Pay Anti-Trump Protesters $2,500K A Month and $50 An Hour

The website in question is www.demandprotest.com, a site recently registered on Dec. 2, 2016, that claims to be offering $2,500 to “operatives” who would like to help disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
By Aaron Kesel
The website has posted several backpage ads with the headline “Get paid fighting against Trump!” There are also claims that the grassroots organization will pay protesters $50 per hour and an additional $2,500 per month if they show up to at least six events a year, and they are “seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests.”
“Demand Protest is the largest private grassroots support organization in the United States. We pay people already politically motivated to fight for the things they believe. You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!
We are currently seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests.
PLEASE NOTE: You will be required to attend an in-person workshop and sign our standard non-disclosure agreement.
As a Demand Protest operative you will receive a monthly retainer of $2,500 on top of our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year. We are extremely flexible and can work with almost any existing work schedule. Full-time operatives receive health, vision and dental insurance for families, flexible vacations, and paid trainings. Travel expenses are always paid.
All operatives have access to our 24/7 phone helpdesk in addition to in-person support at events.”
However, there are a couple anomalous things about the page. The first, as mentioned above, is the website was recently registered, according to a who.is search, yet the organization claims to be the largest private grassroots support organization in the United States. The second anomaly is the website was registered anonymously, and there is no background to this website, to determine it’s validity.
Although rumors were running rampant on 4chan that this site is financed by George Soros, there is no proof to back this claim that came to light. So it’s unclear if the website is legitimate, or a fraud that someone created for attention, or to just troll the internet.
“We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages,” the DemandProtest.com website claims. “With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.”
There is a fake news article from abcnews.com, which stated that a protester was paid $3,500 for protesting Donald Trump. However, because there have been past reports of Black Lives Matter protesters receiving funding from George Soros, and being promised nearly $5,000 a month, it is hard to determine if this website is legitimate or not.
It is also worth noting that Soros and John Podesta planned on using grassroots organizations to push agendas with protest movements.
Here are a few cities where job postings have popped up on Backpage.com for professional protesters:
It’s probably best to watch this website over the next couple months, to a year and see what comes of it.
