About Wednesday Night’s “Anti-Trump Protests”, And DNC-Soros ‘Staged Events’…

Scott Foval was a paid mercenary who helped Hilary, then he got fired. Now he’s spilling the beans
SGT Report
Remember Scott Foval, the DNC-Clinton asset and former Field Director of Americans United for Change who was exposed by Project Veritas for helping stage protests and disrupt Trump rallies? Well, as we previously reported, Foval did not take his termination very well. He immediately took to Twitter to expose the enemy’s operations, and hasn’t stopped Tweeting since.
About that ‘Anti-Trump’ protest tonight in NYC:
Event Chronicle Editor Note: Scott Foval’s Twitter account has been suspended.
Foval had been tweeting non-stop last night showing photographs and proof that last night’s Trump protests in New York City was a Soros-sponsored event. I saw these tweets first-hand last night but now his account is gone. A screenshot of one of the tweets is embedded below.
Here are some alternate tweet’s from last night to illustrate the point:
ANSWER Coalition is behind the #TrumpProtest, paid Soros agitators
1: https://t.co/PonvIObzOk
2: https://t.co/FvqQPWhose pic.twitter.com/uLNCkHnvho
— MicroTurkeyLeaks™ (@WDFx2EU8) November 10, 2016
Yes, #TrumpProtest is a @georgesoros sponsored event, he's paying these protestors to incite violence, National Guard needs to step in. pic.twitter.com/gyrpBsuv4q
— MicroTurkeyLeaks™ (@WDFx2EU8) November 10, 2016
Soros-Sponsored Social Justice Warriors Besiege Trump Tower – Live Feed https://t.co/53Trdrhg4s
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 10, 2016
Look at all these PRE MADE PROFESSIONAL signs.
Just like the ones by the pre planned riots by Bob Creamer#TRUMPPROTEST #PresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/Y13EmiOWiO
— I'm With You (@ImWithYou010) November 10, 2016
Should the American justice system prosecute Soros, or send him to Russia, which seeks extradition?
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 10, 2016
BREAKING : Less than a Day Into Trump’s Epic Victory, Soros Already Caught Orchestrating Chaos – TruthFeed https://t.co/7WlOWYAqeY
— President Trump🇺🇸 (@ThePatriot143) November 10, 2016Many More Here →
How miraculous, printed protest signs for each city? Almost as if they're funded by a billionaire globalist 🤔#TrumpProtest #Soros #Veritas pic.twitter.com/K7bbI7nsr8
— Basket of Victories (@almostjingo) November 10, 2016
Think Progress is a “project” of the American Progress Action Fund (APAF), a “sister advocacy organization” of the John Podesta-led Center for American Progress (CAP) and CAP’s entities such as Campus Progress. It also draws freely on the resources of the George Soros-funded Media Matters website edited by David Brock.
Think Progress is an Internet blog that “pushes back, daily,” by its own account, against its conservative targets, and supports the APAF agenda: to transform “progressive ideas into policy through rapid response communications, legislative action, grassroots organizing and advocacy, and partnerships with other progressive leaders throughout the country and the world.” Think Progress promotes an agenda identical to that of the left wing of the Democratic Party. Source: Discover the Networks
Organizations Funded Directly by George Soros and his Open Society Institute
Anti-Trump protesters rally in NYC
SGT Report
Soros-Sponsored Social Justice Warriors Besiege Trump Tower
Seemingly unwilling to accept the results of the democratic selection of the nation’s leader for the next four years, hundreds of grieving Hillary Clinton supporters – egged on by George Soros’ MoveOn.org – are laying siege to Trump Tower in New York City. Screaming “Fuck Donald Trump”, yelling “Not My President”, chanting “Pussy Grabs Back”, and burning the American flag, it appears these young millennials are just the kind of deplorables this country should be proud of…
As NBC’s Katy Tur exclaimed “It’s surreal in NYC. People are walking around like zombies with thousand yard stares.”
MoveOn.org released the following press release Wednesday afternoon:
Americans to Come Together in Hundreds Peaceful Gatherings of Solidarity, Resistance, and Resolve Following Election Results
Hundreds of Americans, dozens of organizations to gather peacefully outside the White House and in cities and towns nationwide to take a continued stand against misogyny, racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.
Tonight, thousands of Americans will come together at hundreds of peaceful gatherings in cities and towns across the nation, including outside the White House, following the results of Tuesday’s presidential election.
The gatherings – organized by MoveOn.org and allies – will affirm a continued rejection of Donald Trump’s bigotry, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and misogyny and demonstrate our resolve to fight together for the America we still believe is possible.
Within two hours of the call-to-action, MoveOn members had created more than 200 gatherings nationwide, with the number continuing to grow on Wednesday afternoon.
WHAT: Hundreds of peaceful gatherings of solidarity, resistance, and resolve nationwide
WHEN / WHERE: Find local gatherings here. Major gatherings include in New York City’s Columbus Circle and outside the White House in Washington, DC.
RSVP: Please email [email protected] to confirm attendance.
“This is a disaster. We fought our hearts out to avert this reality. But now it’s here,” MoveOn.org staff wrote to members on Wednesday. “The new president-elect and many of his most prominent supporters have targeted, demeaned, and threatened millions of us—and millions of our friends, family, and loved ones. Both chambers of Congress remain in Republican hands. We are entering an era of profound and unprecedented challenge, a time of danger for our communities and our country. In this moment, we have to take care of ourselves, our families, and our friends—especially those of us who are on the front lines facing hate, including Latinos, women, immigrants, refugees, Black people, Muslims, LGBT Americans, and so many others. And we need to make it clear that we will continue to stand together.”
Zero Hedge