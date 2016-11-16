Who’s Behind The Portland Riots? 60% Of Arrested Anti-Trump Protesters Were From Out Of State, Didn’t Vote

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

Two months ago, Charlotte police confirmed that 70% of those arrested during the riots were from out-of-state. 18 months before that, as the riots flared in Ferguson, George Soros spurred the protest movement through years of funding and mobilizing groups across the U.S., according to financial records reviewed by The Washington Times. And now, amid more headlines of Soros’ involvement, KGW reports that more than half of the anti-Trump protesters arrested in Portland were from out of state.

At least sixty-nine demonstrators either didn’t turn in a ballot or weren’t registered to vote in the state. KGW compiled a list of the 112 people arrested by the Portland Police Bureau during recent protests. Those names and ages, provided by police, were then compared to state voter logs by Multnomah County Elections officials. Records show 34 of the protesters arrested didn’t return a ballot for the November 8 election. Thirty-five of the demonstrators taken into custody weren’t registered to vote in Oregon. Twenty-five protesters who were arrested did vote. KGW is still working to verify voting records for the remaining 17 protesters who were arrested.

In other words over 60% of the arrested protesters in Portland were not local voters dismayed by the election of Donald Trump.

* * *

And so – just as in Ferguson and Charlotte – we see what appears to be professional agitators popping up at key times to encourage social unrest (which as we recently detailed were funded from George Soros’ MoveOn.org), all of which perhaps explains why these ‘professionals’ were so adamant not be filmed or ‘caught on tape’ as GatewayPundit reports, reporters in Portland, Oregon were attacked by anti-Trump rioters Sunday night , according to Portland Police. The protesters also handed out leaflets warning people to not record the riots.

One reporter, Mike Bivins, who was threatened by the pro-Hillary mob decided to not report the threats but changed his mind after the announcement by police that a news crew had been attacked. Bivins is student at Portland State University and was reporting for PSU”s Pacific Sentinel.

Some protesters attacked a film crew. Bottles being thrown at police. Distractionary "bang" devices being used to effect arrests. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 13, 2016

“Some protesters attacked a film crew. Bottles being thrown at police. Distractionary “bang” devices being used to effect arrests.”

I wasn't gonna mention it, but at the outset of the Pioneer Square march masked protesters warned me not to film them. #PortlandProtest — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) November 13, 2016

“I wasn’t gonna mention it, but at the outset of the Pioneer Square march masked protesters warned me not to film them. #PortlandProtest”

Fellow PSU student Andy Ngo who writes for PSU’s Vanguard student newspaper posted an image of the threatening leaflet.

Media colleague @itsmikebivins warned not to record violent anti-Trump protests. At least 1 media crew attacked last night #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/fVKgaLHKO5 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2016

The text of the leaflet reads:

DON’T SNITCH, EVER. PUT DOWN YOUR CELLPHONES AND PARTICIPATE DO NOT HELP THE POLICE IN IDENTIFYING PERSONS ENGAGED IN ILLEGAL ACTIVITY

DON’T POST PROTEST VIDEOS TO SOCIAL MEDIA A FEW THINGS YOU CAN DO:

JOIN, CELEBRATE, SHOW YOUR RAGE

YELL FUCK THE POLICE

DRINK SOME WATER AND CHILL

SHARE FOOD

COLLABORATE

FIND ONE ANOTHER

KEEP PEOPLE SAFE FROM PHYSICAL HARM STOP FILMING.

CONSIDER THIS A WARNING.

Bivins said he also was threatened on Twitter via Direct Messages.

@MrAndyNgo that flier also came through my direct messages :-/. It's definitely dangerous out there. — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) November 13, 2016

[email protected] that flier also came through my direct messages :-/. It’s definitely dangerous out there.”

Bivins also noted a film crew camera had been destroyed by rioters.

@fredamoon a local news camera was smashed, and threatening fliers have been circulating. The danger is no secret. Perhaps you're not… — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) November 13, 2016

[email protected] a local news camera was smashed, and threatening fliers have been circulating. The danger is no secret. Perhaps you’re not…”

Bivins posted video of Portland police dropping in to clear out a group of rioters (wait for it). Being a student reporter, Bivins ran away from the story (cussing up a storm) instead covering it, but he captured the intensity of the police action.

“LIVE on #Periscope: #PortlandProtest. I’m here coincidentally”

On Thursday night a Portland news crew was attacked by rioters with a baseball bat.

Anarchists hit one of the @KGWNews cameras. w/ bat #BlackLivesMatter protesters came to their aid & chased the anarchists off #Portland #PDX — Nattering Nabob of N (@phpress) November 11, 2016

“Anarchists hit one of the @KGWNews cameras. w/ bat #BlackLivesMatter protesters came to their aid & chased the anarchists off #Portland #PDX”

On Saturday night another news crew was attacked.

[email protected] @AlertSalem @aliceem36 Anarchists just attacked the KOIN cameraman.”

Talked with our cameraman… Thankfully, he didn't get hurt. https://t.co/pnqNb39NDD — KOIN Assignment desk (@KOINdesk) November 13, 2016

“Talked with our cameraman… Thankfully, he didn’t get hurt.”

Cue media outrage “if these were Trump supporters”…

Source: GatewayPundit.com

Via: Zero Hedge

