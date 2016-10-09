Wikileaks: Hillary Clinton Press Sec Says Gun Control to be Implemented by Executive Order

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The batch of emails released by Wikileaks on October 7 includes one in which Hillary Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon explained that Clinton “would support…closing the gun show loophole by executive order.”

By AWR Hawkins

Fallon also highlighted Clinton’s support of universal background checks–which have already failed in California, Colorado, Washington state, and Paris–and her support for a scenario wherein victims of crime would be able to sue gun manufacturers.

In the email, dated October 4, 2015, Fallon mentions that Today had made clear they were going to ask Clinton about guns. At that time she was still locked in a tougher stance than expected primary opponent Bernie Sanders. Fallon wrote:

Circling back around on guns as a follow up to the Friday morning discussion: the Today show has indicated they definitely plan to ask bout guns, and so to have the discussion be more of a news event than her previous times discussing guns, we are going to background reporters tonight on a few of the specific proposals she would support as President – universal background checks of course, but also closing the gun show loophole by executive order and imposing manufacturer liability.

Breitbart News has previously reported that Clinton pledged gun control by executive order. She began pushing executive gun control right after the shooting in the Umpqua Community College gun free zone. That incident occurred on October 1, 2015, three days before Fallon’s email that Clinton “would support…closing the gun show loophole by executive order.” This is in line with a Washington Post report that Clinton wants to use executive orders “to go further than Obama” went on gun control.

It is interesting to note that the Umpqua Community College gunman passed a background check for his weapons, so Clinton’s “universal background checks” would have done nothing to stop the attack. Moreover, he did not acquire them at a private sale at a gun show, so any successful executive action against gun shows would have been powerless to stop the attack as well.

Her plan to open gun manufacturers to lawsuits by crime victims will not reduce crime either, but it will bankrupt–and eventually end–gun manufacturing in the United States. Senator Bernie Sanders warned of this during the March 6, 2016, Democrat debate, when he said, “If [gun makers]are selling a product to a person who buys it legally, what you’re really talking about is ending gun manufacturing in America. I don’t agree with that.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at [email protected] .

Source: Breitbart