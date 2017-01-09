Wikileaks: Leaks Coming In 2017 ‘Will Blow You Away’

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

Wikileaks has announced that 2017 is going to be a major year in terms of leaks and exposing corruption. On January 2nd, 2017, they tweeted:

“If you thought 2016 was a big Wikileaks year 2017 will blow you away. Help @Wikileaks prepare for the showdown.”

While we will analyze and conjecture about the possible meanings of their latest message to the world, we’ll first look at what Wikileaks accomplished in 2016.

Wikileaks released over 50,000 emails in the infamous #PodestaFiles, which documented how former astronaut Edgar Mitchell wrote to John Podesta about formal ET Disclosure and free energy technology. Wikileaks also released over 27,000 emails from the Democratic National Convention. The emails conclusively proved that the DNC was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders as well as proving that the Clinton campaign received debate questions in advance from former CNN correspondent Donna Brazile. Wikileaks revealed that the U.S. was arming, funding and training Yemen military forces. The text from the TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) was revealed by Wikileaks, which was a major blow to the deal as all of the details could then be scrutinized and examined by the public.

Is this all leading to something?

While the statement, ‘2017 is going to blow you away’ is incredible in itself, perhaps the more interesting statement that Wikileaks made in their latest tweet is ‘prepare for the showdown.’

As it is commonly known, a showdown is often a culmination point. In movies, it is the point where the “good guy” squares off versus the “bad guy” and one of them wins and the other loses.

For argument’s sake, let’s say that Wikileaks are the “good guys.” Who are the “bad guys” then? From Wikileaks view, it would then be the shadow government/Deep State/banking and political cabal.

In other words, Wikileaks is making a statement saying that they will square off with the banking and political cabal that has controlled our world for a very long time. Perhaps we will see even bigger revelations in 2017.

What is also interesting is looking back at a couple statements Edward Snowden and Glenn Greenwald have said.

Edward Snowden said after the NSA revelations came out:

“Truth is coming and it cannot be stopped.”

Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who broke the Edward Snowden/NSA spying story back in 2013 said:

“There are a lot more stories. The archives are so complex and so deep and so shocking, that I think the most shocking and significant stories are the ones we are still working on, and have yet to publish.”

Though it is simply conjecture at this point, one could conclude that something big is still in play at the moment. In other words, there are still many more, and bigger truths yet to be revealed. For Snowden to say that the truth is coming and can’t be stopped, after he disclosed the NSA spying scandal, means that there is still more truth out there that is coming.

Investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author David Wilcock has discussed this very theme for multiple years and recently put out a detailed article explaining why he thinks 2017 could be a showdown between the cabal and a positive alliance working to expose the lies of the cabal. David has said that Wikileaks and Snowden are part of this positive alliance.

It remains to be seen what will happen in 2017 in terms of governmental and banking exposure by Wikileaks, but if their latest tweet turns out to be accurate, we are in for one wild and exciting year. May it be so.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

