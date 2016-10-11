WikiLeaks Releases 3rd Batch of Clinton Campaign Chairman’s Emails

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



WikiLeaks released on Tuesday a fresh batch of emails exchanged between US Democratic party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The release comprises 1,190 messages, according to WikiLeaks. On October 8, WikiLeaks released the first portion of Podesta’s emails containing what the website claimed to be excerpts from the paid speeches Clinton made for the Wall Street in 2013-2014. The emails suggested that Clinton used to support open border markets which she later came to reject.

On Monday, WikiLeaks published the second installment of Podesta’s emails, containing discussions on Clinton’s campaign strategy, including the viability of her opposing the Keystone XL pipeline. The extension of an existing pipeline system running through Canada and the United States was eventually rejected by the US government over concerns for the environmental impact.

In July, WikiLeaks published nearly 20,000 hacked emails that apparently showed DNC members discussing ways to undercut Clinton’s rival Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Source: Sputnik News

