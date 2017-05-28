Zbigniew Brzezinski, strategist for the New World Order, dies at 89

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



(RT News) Zbigniew Brzezinski, one of the most influential US political thinkers at the height of the Cold War, has died aged 89, according to his daughter. The advocate of US hegemony, Brzezinski, authored numerous proposals to bring down the Soviet Union.

“My father passed away peacefully tonight,” his daughter and MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski wrote. There was no word of the cause of death. Arming the Mujahideen in Afghanistan to bleed the Soviets, transforming Iran into an anti-Western republic, and the brokering of the Camp David Accords – are among the best known outcomes of his strategies.

Brzezinski inadvertently helped create Al-Qaeda, when he convinced President Carter that running a secret CIA program to launch a proxy-war against the USSR-backed Afghan government was going to “induce a Soviet military intervention.”

“We didn’t push the Russians to intervene, but we knowingly increased the probability that they would,” he said in a 1998 interview with Le Nouvel Observateur.

“The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border, I wrote to President Carter, essentially: ‘We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam war.'”

“That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it?” he told the interviewer.

“What is more important in world history? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?”

Less than four years later, those “agitated Moslems” would destroy the World Trade Center and damage the Pentagon, setting off the endless “war on terror” that continues to this day.

Brzezinski was born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1928, according to official biography. Other sources speculate that he was actually born in a Polish Consulate in the Ukrainian town of Kharkov, which at the time was part of the USSR, but his parents registered him as having been born in Poland and not the Soviet Union.

He graduated from Harvard with a PhD in political science with a thesis on the formation of a totalitarian system in the USSR – and became author of a global strategy on anti-Communism and the concept of a new form of American hegemony.

“The defeat and collapse of the Soviet Union was the final step in the rapid ascendance of a Western Hemisphere power, the United States, as the sole and, indeed, the first truly global power,” Brzezinski wrote in his 1998 book The Grand Chessboard.

However, in one of his latest articles in the American Interest journal the Polish-born diplomat asserted the US is “no longer the globally imperial power” and “can only be effective in dealing with the current Middle Eastern violence if it forges a coalition that involves, in varying degrees, also Russia and China.”

NEW: Jimmy Carter releases statement following death of Zbigniew Brzezinski, calling him "a superb public servant."

In the sixties, he served as an advisor to the Kennedy and Johnson administrations and his tough stance towards the Soviet Union never waned. In the Carter years, Brzezinski became National Security advisor and was considered the president’s right-hand man. During the Clinton administration, the hawkish statesman was the main voice pushing for NATO’s eastward expansion.

This article (Zbigniew Brzezinski, strategist for the New World Order, dies at 89) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Hang the Bankers.

Globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski, the Man Who Trained Osama Bin Laden, Dead at 89

By Alexander Light

Globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski, the man who trained Osama bin Laden in warfare, armed the Mujahideen in Afghanistan at the height of the Cold War, and basically turned Iran into an anti-Western nation, has died at the age of 89.

According to his daughter, MSNBC anchor and permanent CFR member, Mika Brzezinski, he “passed away peacefully” on Friday night. The cause of death was not yet specified.

Zbigniew Brzezinski: One of the Biggest Threats to World Peace

He has been the evil spirit behind 5 US presidents, including Obama — and he was obsessed with but one thought: The US is to dominate a communist one world state.

I have included Brzezinski, the co-founder of the Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, and a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations (just like his children are today), on the list of “8 Biggest Threats to Humanity,” because of the dark roles that he played globalism and the shaping of American politics, which resulted in the invasion of many sovereign nations and the deaths of countless innocent civilians.

In 1998, he was asked during an interview if he regrets arming the Mujahideen in their fight against the Soviets, which resulted in a 10-year war and over one million casualties. His reply shows exactly how cynical and cold-hearted the Globalists are:

“Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it?” (Source)

Again, more recently, Brzezinski called for an open conflict with Russia, stating that the US should “retaliate” against it for fighting ISIS in Syria.

Brzezinski has recently warned during a CFR speech that the “global political awakening,” in combination with infighting amongst the elite, was threatening to derail the move towards a one world government.

In other words, we are awakening and the Globalists are worried.

This realisation led to Brzezinski’s infamous statement that “today it is infinitely easier to kill a million people than to control a million people.”

Brzezinski’s lifetime friend and partner-in-crime, David Rockefeller, has also died recently, at the age of 101. The trail of blood left by them will hunt mankind for many generations to come.

This article (Globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski, the Man Who Trained Osama Bin Laden, Dead at 89) was originally published on Humans Are Free and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.