Woman Forcefully Removed From Flight For Questioning Pesticides Being Sprayed ON Her

By Natural Health 365

Petra Haluska was landing in Perth, Australia when they began spraying her plane down with dangerous pesticides. She said she decided to become a bit of an activist and ask why they were spraying her down.

Why can’t they do this after the passengers deboard? Well, industry insiders tell us that they are literally spraying the PEOPLE in case they have any bugs on their person.

It’s despicable. Check out the video below and then see other examples of planes being sprayed down with insecticides and other poisons by flight attendants, below. You’ll see in one they are forced to stop their camera. NO one should have to be subjected to this on any flight while in flight.

If the videos on this story weren’t included, I PROMISE you, even I would have a hard time believing this was true. And perhaps the next time you aren’t feeling well after having flown you won’t automatically assume you caught a “bug” but rather, you might wonder if the cabin crew had exposed you to an insecticide, pesticides or other toxic chemicals. On purpose.

Check out the video below. It will blow your mind. Especially when she tells him to stop recording!

If you didn’t previously know about this, it should make you angry. Angry enough to ask an airline why they are doing it WITHOUT your knowledge or permission. And maybe even angry enough to make your voice heard with your wallet. Because when we buy an airplane ticket, we are telling them this is ok, even if we aren’t aware of it. When you purchase your tickets, the info stating that spraying will occur on a flight is stated in the fine print.

From the article:

“This process is being referred to as “disinsection,” a word that seems to have been made up by the TSA or airline industry. Disinsection, or the spraying of an insecticide or pesticides on planes, is now permitted under international law. The Department of Transportation says that the supposed intent is to protect public health, crops and agriculture, and the environment.”

HUH? First of all how and second- WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL?

More from the article:

“The International Civil Aviation Organization and World Health Organization (WHO) admit that aircraft cabins are being sprayed with what they are calling a “fast-acting insecticide” with passengers on board, right before takeoff. Some airlines are instead treating aircraft interiors with a “residual-insecticide aerosol” right before passengers get on board.”

The chemicals are also being applied to the aircraft’s internal surfaces as well which means that if they aren’t spraying, you and I are still breathing this stuff in. Or ingesting it.

Since the spraying began, passengers have reported flu-like symptoms, sinus issues, rash/hives, headaches, and swollen joints- and that’s just some of what’s been reported; far more serious issues like acute respiratory problems and anaphylactic shock have also occurred. But don’t worry, the WHO says there is no evidence that spraying insecticide in enclosed spaces, onto people, is dangerous.

The most common pesticides used on airplanes are the synthetic pyrethroids permethrin and d-phenothrin (they kill insects by attacking their nervous systems) and studies have linked permethrin with Parkinson’s disease. But remember, the World Health Organization says it’s just fine.

Next time you fly, make sure to ask about whether or not you might be sprayed with a toxic chemical. And if you can, take another plane.

