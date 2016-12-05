Brazil’s Supreme Court Reportedly Removes Senate President Over Corruption

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court issued a provisional ruling on Monday to remove Senate President Renan Calheiros from his post over corruption charges, local media reported.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — Calheiros will keep his seat in the upper chamber of the Brazilian legislature as a rightfully elected representative of a small state of Alagoas, the Globo newspaper said.

The court accused Calheiros last week of embezzling state funds in a case that goes back to 2007. He stepped down as Senate president at that time but was later reelected.

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!