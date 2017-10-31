‘US Champion of Dirty Wars and Interventionism’: Evo Morales on JFK Files

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Following the release of the JFK files, Morales denounced the U.S. record of military interventions.

(TeleSUR) Bolivian President Evo Morales said the United States is the “champion of dirty wars and interventionism,” Saturday in response to the JFK files recently published detailing some CIA and FBI operations.

Following the release of the documents, Morales denounced the U.S. record of military interventions, firing off a round of tweets from his account.

“Before, it fomented dictatorships, today, it uses its dictator lapdogs to carry out coups,” he wrote.

The president denounced CIA attempts to overthrow socialist Cuba, saying the intelligence agency’s activities incorporated a number of pretexts for U.S. military action against the island nation. “The empire is doing the same now,” Morales insisted.

A number of classified documents were released by the National Archive Friday, one of which included plans to stage bombings in “carefully chosen spots” around Miami, Florida and the killing of refugees.

The U.S. would then blame Fidel Castro for the deaths of “a boatload” of Cuban refugees, using the tragedy as a means to justify a military intervention. In addition to the bombs, the CIA was debating falsifying documents to add to the illusion of an “irresponsible government” on the island.

“We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington,” the document said. “The terror campaign could be pointed at Cuban refugees seeking haven in the United States.”

Another document from the national security council from 1962, revealed a covert operation called “Operation Mongoose” which was dedicated to the destruction of communism in Cuba.

Notes from a session on Sept. 14, 1962, transcribed a conversation with General Marshall Carter who said the CIA would consider the possibility of “sabotaging airplane parts” scheduled to fly from Canada to Cuba.

Only 2,800 of over 3,000 classified documents were released by the Trump administration after protests from the CIA and FBI.

This article (‘US Champion of Dirty Wars and Interventionism’: Evo Morales on JFK Files) was originally published on TeleSUR and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.