Commercial Fusion Reactors NOW (Really!) in Sight, and Airbus Files Some Interesting Patents

By Joseph P. Farrell

There has been a steady increase of the trickle of news coming out about new energy technologies. Last week, for example, you’ll recall that I blogged about the Harvard creation of metallic hydrogen, a superconductive form of the element, and what its potential might possibly be for space propulsion. And of course, there were the stories about successful tests of the EM drive by China. Last year we also saw the Rockefeller interests divesting themselves of petroleum investments, so clearly, something is up, and the world is in the cusp of a major shift in energy, and therefore, in financial, paradigms and institutions.

This week two people shared some very important articles that deserve your consideration and thought. Mr. E.W. shared this story:

Could we have LIMITLESS energy in 13 years? Doughnut-shaped device to ‘put fusion power into the grid’ by 2030

And Mr. J.C. shared this:

Airbus Continues Engagement in Cold Fusion, Files Patents for ‘Fusion Reactor’ and ‘Fusing Ultra-Dense Hydrogen’

Let’s concentrate on the first article about a commercial fusion reactor first. I’m one of those people who took an interest in fusion reaction at an early age, in junior high school in fact (for those of you too young to remember, that’s what they used to call middle school). In fact, I was such a nerd, I read the library’s copies of Scientific American, and fusion stories were always at the top of my list. Back then in the 1970s, tokomak hot plasma containment designs were the hope of the future. They had been built, but they had not, back then, sustained any reactions for very long. Fusion power was theoretically possible, but sustained reactions, not to mention commercial applications, were a long way off. In fact, if you have been following the fusion story for a long time, it’s been rather like watching the latest predictions of the Rapture: it’s just around the corner, but the time and predicted date comes, and nothing happens.

But in this case, something has apparently happened, and it’s such a big step I’m surprised it hasn’t made any dent in the addled minds of the lamestream corporate controlled media (after all, they’re too focused on Ashley Judd, Meryl Streep, and the mis-named Madonna). In fact, it didn’t even make a ripple in the major alternative media sites. Consider this:

Tokamak Energy plans to start operating its fusion reactor this spring, and claims that its first commercial prototype will be built by 2025. At a fraction of the size of other nuclear reactors, Tokamak’s device uses a ‘spherical tokamak’, which the firm describes as the ‘fast route to fusion.’ The bold claims come from David Kingham, chief executive of Tokamak Energy, who was speaking at the International Energy Agency meeting last week. … Oxfordshire-based Tokamak Energy’s technology revolves around high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, which allow for relatively low-power and small-size devices, but high performance. In 2015, the world’s first tokamak with HTS magnets – Tokamak Energy’s second reactor – demonstrated 29 hours of continuous plasma, which was a world record.(Emphasis added)

Back when I first started following this issue in junior high school, such sustained reactions were simply a dream. We were nowhere close.

Now it is a reality. And long-term sustainable reactions are a necessary step in the technology tree toward commercial viability.

To put it country simple: commercial viability now appears to be in sight. And as I’ve mentioned in previous blogs about this subject, I strongly suspect there are hidden space-related motivations for the push to develop the technology.

And that consideration leads us to the second article: Europe’s Airbus Industries’ patents, the first on LENR (low energy nuclear reactions, or “cold fusion”), and ultra-dense hydrogen. After outlining its patent for the creation of materials for LENR, the article goes on to note:

The second application is for “Method and Apparatus for Generating and for Fusing Ultra-dense Hydrogen” Abstract: “A method for generating and for fusing ultra-dense hydrogen in which molecular hydrogen is fed into at least one cavity and catalyzed, where the splitting and subsequent condensation of the molecular hydrogen is initiated on a catalyst of the cavity to form an ultra-dense hydrogen. The ultra-dense hydrogen is exposed to pressure or electromagnetic radiation to initiate fusion of the ultra-dense hydrogen in the at least one cavity and the reaction heat is led out from the at least one cavity. The pressure as mechanical resonance or the electromagnetic radiation as electromagnetic resonance amplifies the field and therefore the effect. Also, an apparatus for carrying out the method is disclosed.”

Recall that last week I noted that Harvard has successfully created the first instance of metallic hydrogen, and I cannot help but to speculate that these two stories are deeply related, for after all, metallic hydrogen is superconductive, and in most so-called cold fusion apparatus, electricity forms a crucial component of the apparatus. The implications of metallic forms of hydrogen, particularly if isotopic the forms deuterium and tritium could be metalicized, is rather obvious. And the implications for space exploitation and new propulsion systems are equally clear. The fact that Airbus is heavily invested in this research, particularly with the now looming commercial possibilities of fusion, and its paradigm changing nature for human energy, productivity, and financial systems, is yet another indicator that we’re on the cusp of huge changes.

But again, the real thing to remember here is how much we’re not being told. After all, it was the Nazi scientist Ronald Richter who, in the 1950s, outlined for his US Air Force interrogators, his theories of what was, in effect, cold fusion, during which he spoke of lattices in space-time, from which plasmas under certain conditions of electromagnetic stress, could transduce zero point energy.

That was the 1950s… and with enough secret money over enough time in secret projects… you get the idea.

See you on the flip side…

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.

This article (Commercial Fusion Reactors NOW (Really!) in Sight, and Airbus Files Some Interesting Patents) was originally published on Giza Death Star and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.