The ‘Earth next door’ may have a breathable atmosphere – and we could find out in 2 years

Proxima b is a planet that could be habitable, but we won’t know for sure until we can actually see it.

By David Aragorn

The funny thing about the discovery of Proxima b – the closest planet to our Solar System, which is also rocky, Earth-sized, and potentially habitable – is that nobody has actually seen it.

Astronomers know it exists because they have seen its gravity tug on and ‘wiggle’ Proxima Centauri, the red dwarf star that it orbits. But no telescopes in space or on the ground, nor any in serious stages of planning, can directly photograph Proxima b.

It’s very distant at 4.2 light-years away from us. Also, its ‘year’ lasts only 11.2 days – an orbit too tight to pick out a planet from the blinding glare of a star.

However, a photograph isn’t necessary to ask the most important question about Proxima b, a world that Scientific American has (optimistically) deemed “the Earth next door”: does it have an atmosphere, or is it an airless, barren wasteland like the Moon?

Two researchers at Harvard believe that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scheduled to launch in 2018, could get the job done in record time, and by merely sampling the star system’s light.

“It would only take a day’s worth of observing time,” Avi Loeb, an astrophysicist at Harvard University, told Business Insider.

“With the light we detect, we can ask if this world looks like a bare rock. If it doesn’t, there might be an atmosphere, and there might also be an ocean, which life requires,” says Loeb, who co-authored a pre-print study on arXiv.org with Laura Kreidberg, a Harvard astronomer who studies exoplanet atmospheres.

How to sniff out Proxima b’s atmosphere

Proxima b orbits Proxima Centauri in a Goldilocks-like habitable zone, where the strength of light is just right to melt water.

However, its close distance to the star – just 4 million miles away, or roughly 17 times as far as Earth is from the Moon – comes with a worrisome consequence.

Astronomers think Proxima b is tidally locked like the Moon, where one side of the world always faces Earth. But instead of always facing Earth, one side of Proxima b always faces its star: awash in permanent daylight, the other side trapped in an endless cold night.

If Proxima b does have an atmosphere, though, says Loeb, it’d not only circulate warmth from the day side to the night side, but also prevent the planet’s water from boiling off into space.

“We basically asked ourselves, ‘what would a tidally locked Earth look like if you put it right next to Proxima Centauri?’” he said. “Clouds, wind, and water make that question complicated,” he added, but said you could at least tell if it’s a bare rock or is circulating heat using air.

“On Earth, at least a third of the heat is redistributed by the ocean and atmosphere,” Loeb said.

He believes the trick to ruling out an atmosphere is to focus on infrared light – the same ‘colour’ of warm, invisible light that our bodies constantly emit.

When a rocky planet is warmed up by a star, it absorbs sunlight and re-emits it as infrared light. Yet rocky planets emit a different kind of infrared light than is given off by stars like Proxima Centauri.

And it just so happens that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is specially designed to observe infrared light.

So instead of trying to find a tiny planet in a flood of visible light, JWST may only need to hunt for specific wavelengths of infrared light.

“When we look at the Moon, it shows different phases illuminated by the Sun. If you imagine planet going around the star, we’d see different phases of the planet,” Loeb said.

“Past the star, we’d see its day side. In front of the star, we’d see its dark side. As Proxima b moves around the star over 11.2 days … we’d see the temperature or ‘colour’ of the planet changing with time.”

If Loeb and Kreidberg’s hypothetical observation reveals that the dark side of Proxima b isn’t as cold as it should be, that would mean an atmosphere may be hugging the planet – and redistributing warmth to the night side.

If it doesn’t, Proxima b may be a bare, lifeless rock.

Whatever the results, they will be crucial: red dwarf stars outnumber all other types of stars in our Milky Way galaxy by four-to-one. “Situations like this must be common,” Loeb says. “If you turn one stone and find a bug, there must be others around.”…

Source: Earth Mystery News