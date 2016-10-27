Free Energy Earth Battery Based on the Work of Nikola Tesla

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

This is a very interesting video that shows a free energy generator built based on some of Nikola Tesla’s inventions and teachings. This overunity energy generator does not need any fuel to work and has the ability to harness the energy of the environment. In the video, the generator is buried underground and salty water is poured on top of it. The only part of the generator that is above the ground is the wire for connecting to electronic devices.

From YouTube.com:

This movie I found on a torrent site about a year ago, I have no idea what they are saying, who they are, or when it was shot, but clearly it is a very interesting movie showing how this man gets energy from the earth to power light bulbs and other things! Look closely at his homemade rectifiers, spark gap, etc. Maybe a giant joule thief? Who knows? If anyone can translate for us, we would appreciate it a bunch. The file name was called free energy-geo. Thats all we know about it, thanks for watching! More info when it comes at: perpetualmotionholder.com.

Tariel Kapanadze – Generator De Energie Gratuita – 5KW [English Subtitle]

Source: Energy Fanatics

