Japan’s Jaw-Dropping Epsilon-3 Rocket Launch

Japan’s Epsilon-3 rocket launched from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima lit up the sky in a dazzling display.

Japan’s space agency has successfully launched its Epsilon-3 small rocket on January 18, 2018 carrying an Earth observation satellite developed by Japanese electronics firm NEC.

The rocket has put the satellite into Earth orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers.

Below two short videos of the launch of the Epsilon-3 rocket.

