Moon Mission Canceled – AGAIN… Hmm, Anyone else Notice a Pattern here?

124 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Just when you thought we were going to see the surface of the Moon in HD…NASA has ONCE AGAIN announced that it has canceled another mission to the moon. Specifically, the Moon Rover Resource Prospector Mission, that was supposed to go to the Moon in 2022 has been canceled for unexplained reasons, shocking scientists.

Help support me in my effort to expose truth, on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

My channel discusses many different topics including Lost Ancient Human Civilizations, Intuition & Spirituality, Nikola Tesla, Corruption, Aliens and UFO’s and various current events. Thank you for your support!