Mysterious Extraordinarily Brilliant Point Of Light In Distant Galaxy Is Not A Supernova

MessageToEagle.com – A mysterious extraordinarily brilliant point of light seen in a distant galaxy, and dubbed ASASSN-15lh, has long been observed by astronomers.

It was thought to be the brightest supernova ever seen.

The object is not a supernova but rather an extreme and very rare astronomical event – a rapidly spinning black hole ripping apart a passing star that came too close.

An international team of astronomers, led by Giorgos Leloudas at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, and the Dark Cosmology Centre, Denmark, has now made additional observations of the distant galaxy, about 4 billion light-years from Earth, where the explosion took place and they have proposed a new explanation for this extraordinary event.

“We observed the source for 10 months following the event and have concluded that the explanation is unlikely to lie with an extraordinarily bright supernova. Our results indicate that the event was probably caused by a rapidly spinning supermassive black hole as it destroyed a low-mass star,” explains Leloudas.

In this scenario, the extreme gravitational forces of a supermassive black hole, located in the center of the host galaxy, ripped apart a Sun-like star that wandered too close – a so-called tidal disruption event, something so far only observed about 10 times.

In the process, the star was “spaghettified” and shocks in the colliding debris as well as heat generated in accretion led to a burst of light…

