NASA Wants to Make Mars Habitable

By Robert Sepehr

NASA scientists plan to give Mars its atmosphere back and make the Red Planet habitable for future generations of human colonists. By launching a giant magnetic shield into space to protect Mars from solar winds, the space agency says we could restore the Red Planet’s atmosphere, and terraform the Martian environment so that liquid water flows on the surface once again.

Robert Sepehr is an author, producer and anthropologist specializing in linguistics, archeology, and paleobiology (archeogenetics). Please read Gods with Amnesia and Occult Secrets of Vril.

