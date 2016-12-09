Nikola Tesla and numbers 3, 6 and 9: The secret key to free energy?

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have a key to the universe. – Nikola Tesla

While many people draw a connection between Tesla and electricity, the truth is that Tesla’s inventions went far beyond it. In fact, he made groundbreaking discoveries such as wireless radio communications, turbine engines, helicopters (although it was Da Vinci who first had the idea), fluorescent and neon lights, torpedoes and the X-rayamong others. By the time of his death, Tesla held nearly 700 worldwide patents.

In addition to his countless inventions and futuristic designs, Nikola Tesla was also known for his eccentricities, such as using hotel rooms whose numbers were divisible by 3, cleaning plates with 18 napkins, or spinning 3 rounds around a block before entering a building, but no one knows for certain the hidden reason behind Nikola Tesla’s mysterious behaviors.

Interestingly, Tesla described on numerous occasions experiencing intense flashes of light, which were followed by moments of intense creativity and clarity.

Tesla was able to imagine and see an invention in his mind during this “moment of clarity” almost in holographic detail, Tesla claimed that he could even rotate these visions taking them apart piece by piece and he knew exactly how he was going to build these inventions based on his visionary experiences.

In addition to numerous other oddities, Nikola Tesla had calculated nodal points around the planet, and they were probably linked to the numbers three, six and nine and Tesla claimed that these numbers were extremely important.

Tesla was obsessed with numbers 3, 6 and 9. He understood a fundamental fact, unknown to many, which is the universal language of mathematics; A science discovered by man, not invented by him.

Tesla took into account the numerical patterns that occur in the universe, such as in star formation, the development of embryonic cells, and many others that some call “God’s Plan” or “the Blueprint of God.”

There is a fundamental system to which nature seems to respond: “The Powers of the Binary System,” where the pattern starts from one and continues to double numbers.

Thus cells and embryos are developed for example, following the following pattern: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, etc.

Marko Rodin discovered that inside the so-called Vortex Math (the science of torus anatomy) is a repeating pattern: 1, 2, 4, 8, 7, 5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 7, 5, 1, 2, 4, and so on to infinity.

Here, numbers 3,6 and 9 do not exist and, according to Rodin, this is due to the fact that these numbers represent a vector from the third to the fourth dimension, which is called the “flow field.”

This field is a higher dimensional energy, which has an influence on the energy circuit of the other six numbers. Going even further, Randy Powell, a student of Marko Rodin, says that this is the secret key to free energy, which Tesla investigated until the last days of his life.

However, if we look even beyond Tesla, we will notice that no matter which culture we observe the number three has always been present, of extreme importance.

Reference:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!