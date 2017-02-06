What is The Photon Energy Belt?

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“Local Fluff” — NASA: Mysterious Incoming Interstellar Energy Expected to Affect Solar System

Stillness in the Storm Editor: The Photon Energy belt is allegedly a field of energy that is beginning to interact with the solar system and will one day propel humanity into a golden age of spiritual enlightenment. But is there any truth to this claim? In an effort to find corroborating scientific data, I discovered the following article by NASA from 2009, which says “The solar system is passing through an interstellar cloud that physics says should not exist.”

Apparently, the Voyager spacecraft encountered a strong magnetic field as it passed outside of the solar system. This field is what holds together the interstellar cloud—the space in between stars in a galaxy, often home to gas, dust, and derelict planetoids.

The “Local Fluff,” as the NASA scientists termed it, is about 30 light-years across and contains a mix of “wispy” hydrogen and helium atoms at a temperature of 6000º C. The gas is unusually warm, which the researchers attributed to an explosion that took place some 10 million years ago. They did not expect the warm gas bubble to be there, as it should have collapsed due to surrounding pressure long ago.

“The observed temperature and density of the local cloud do not provide enough pressure to resist the ‘crushing action’ of the hot gas around it,” says Opher.

It is difficult to understand what precisely they are confused about, but there could be an Electric Universe explanation.

Modern Astronomy and the fields of accepted science within the mainstream assume that the only force operating at large scales in the cosmos is gravity. Electricity and magnetism have no impact whatsoever, it is said. Under this school of thought, large pockets of high-temperatures, like the Local Fluff, can only exist from explosive phenomenon—like a super nova.

But the Electric Universe theory suggests that large and often flimsy bands of energy can be excited due to the electrical potentials present as a result of dynamics between electrically active celestial bodies. For example, there are magnetic tunnels or portals created by the interaction between the sun’s magnetic field and the Earth’s magnetic field. Because all objects are charged and have an electromagnetic component, then it would stand to reason electromagnetic (EM) activity takes place in the cosmos.

Moreover, the electrical force is about 36 orders of magnitude stronger than gravity. As an example of this, consider that one magnet will levitate above another despite the fact the entire planet is pulling down on it—the gravitational pull of Earth is overcome by the EM force within the magnet. This demonstrates that gravity is actually one of the weakest “forces” known to science.

Given the greater strength of EM forces, and the fact magnetic interactions have been observed taking place at celestial scales—such as the portals mentioned above, and that planets electrically interact with the Sun—a plausible explanation for the Local Fluff could be that it is plasma created by currents of electricity that flow between celestial bodies of differing electrical potentials (voltage).

Plasma is created when a material is excited to high temperatures or it passes through electromagnetic fields, exciting the atoms to form negative and positive ions in a free-flowing fashion. Lightning, a form of plasma, occurs when electrical energy differentials between the atmosphere and the ground build up and eventually a discharge or spark is released. As the electrical energy flows through the atmosphere on its way to the ground, gases are excited and light up like a bulb, producing the well-known weather effect.

The Lorentz force is measured as a change in direction and velocity of a charged particle or system as it interacts with an electrical and magnetic field, vectorially adding together to form an electromagnetic force. When charged things move through electromagnetic fields, they experience changes. What this means is that as electrical bodies move through space they are constantly experiencing changing electrical and magnetic fields and discharge when encountering other charged bodies as plasmas generate due to field interactions. Thus, the Local Fluff could be a plasma storm created by the higher energy of the surrounding stellar environment making contact with the Solar System, governed by sympathetic resonance or entrainment mechanics (the properties of waves, frequency, and vibration).

If this supposition is correct, then as the energy properties of the Local Fluff impress onto the Solar System, a period of adjustment or equilibriumization will take place, which could be quick or drawn out. Due to the properties of sympathetic systems of motion (frequency or waves) changes in energy density of a system are coordinate with changes in information distribution, geometry, or structure. Simply put, changing the energy of a thing changes its behavior—what it looks like and how it acts. For example, in music, adding energy to a vibrating piano wire increases its speed and pitch.

Cymatics is a field of study that demonstrates how increases in frequency result in changes in orientation of the system. As frequency increases, energy capacity also increases. The dynamic system, in this case, are sand particles on a vibrating plate, which become more complex (information dense) as the frequency rises so as to accommodate the greater energy transmitted by the higher frequency.

What this suggests is that energy flowing into the solar system from the interstellar cloud, provided it is a higher frequency, alters the vibrational quality and orientation of the Earth and planets in the system. These changes, in turn, result in changes in electromagnetic expression of the planet, which in turn, bathe all things on the Earth. The resulting effect is a change in frequency and orientation of all affected entities.

Changes in the solar system have been documented, suggesting this adjustment period may have already begun.

The human brain’s electromagnetic activity is harmonic with the Earth—the same frequency ranges that make up the Earth are operating within the human brain and body. Dr. Michael Persinger proposed that the Earth’s magnetic field is actually a kind of innate global mind, capable of storing all experiential data. He has demonstrated that changes in the coherence of the geomagnetic field—if it is stormy or quiet—directly correspond to extended mind phenomenon, like remote viewing, ESP, spontaneous cognition, and so on. Thus, changes in magnetic fields, like what will be encountered as the solar system passes through the Local Fluff, are sure to have a marked effect on the Earth and life on it.

But what could be causing excitation of this area around the Solar system?

If one considers that the solar system is a ball of dynamically moving electrically charged objects, then all other solar systems have a similar makeup but are unique in charge distribution and voltage. As a stellar system moves about the galaxy, the electromagnetic fields change in relation to what is encountered. When certain stellar alignments and orientations take place (known in antiquity as the study of Astrology), electrical and magnetic fields interact in a way that allows equilibriumization to take place—two systems exchange energy between them when they get close to each other.

In effect, the Local Fluff could be a kind of aurora borealis effect. The aurora borealis is created when the Sun’s magnetic field and the Earth’s magnetic field interact in a way such that charged particles or electrical energy from the Sun excites the Earth’s atmosphere. As electrical energy is exchanged between the Earth and Sun system, current excites the atmosphere producing light effects people have come to know as the Northern Lights.

The principle at work is charge flow and distribution.

The unique informational and energetic signatures of any given system of motion transfers to other systems in a kind of cosmic tantra or intercourse. Electrical systems, when they come in contact with each other, are seeking to find balance. When a channel or gateway for energy is established, a surge flows from one body to another. After the event, they are more in harmony with each other and more in balance, both in energy potency and resulting structural integrity.

For example, when the Sun discharges a solar flare or coronal mass ejection, a halo of highly charged particles washes through the solar system. This wave, due to its electrical charge, has a secondary magnetic field that moves with it. When this wave comes in contact with the Earth, the geomagnetic field reverberates, forming what is called a geomagnetic storm. It has been theorized that as certain points within the intermingling of fields merge to produce points of coherence, energy can pass between the two systems—this where luminous effects are generated.

So what does this mean for human life as the Local Fluff pours over the Solar System?

It is unclear what will happen. But given that the coherence of a system (how organized it is) determines how much energy it can receive, there will likely be a wide range of effects. Some have suggested that severe solar storms could be produced, impacting the electromagnetically fragile nature of modern society and the electrical grid.

But these affects won’t be relegated to just technology and the external world. Due to the fact, electromagnetism is an integral part of biology and consciousness, there will likely be major affects on living things. Dr. Persinger demonstrated, through his work with the “God Helmet,” that properly tuned magnetic fields can evoke altered states of consciousness—the same states mystics and sages experience. This suggests that if the geomagnetic field is properly altered, a kind of en masse mystical experience could be impressed on to humanity. While the electrical grid is being destroyed each person could have a “god consciousness” moment and the entire human family would be markedly altered in the same way a psychedelic experience affects the psyche.

For now, there is too much left to discover to make any concrete conclusions. However, there is enough knowledge on hand to deduce that change is indeed on the horizon. Ultimately, what that change looks like rests largely on the human population and its ability to assimilate and adapt to change.

Source – NASA

Magnetic Portals Connect Earth to the Sun

by Dr. Tony Phillips, December 23rd, 2009

The solar system is passing through an interstellar cloud that physics says should not exist. In the Dec. 24th issue of Nature, a team of scientists reveal how NASA’s Voyager spacecraft have solved the mystery.

“Using data from Voyager, we have discovered a strong magnetic field just outside the solar system,” explains lead author Merav Opher, a NASA Heliophysics Guest Investigator from George Mason University. “This magnetic field holds the interstellar cloud together and solves the long-standing puzzle of how it can exist at all.”

The discovery has implications for the future when the solar system will eventually bump into other, similar clouds in our arm of the Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers call the cloud we’re running into now the Local Interstellar Cloud or “Local Fluff” for short. It’s about 30 light years wide and contains a wispy mixture of hydrogen and helium atoms at a temperature of 6000 C. The existential mystery of the Fluff has to do with its surroundings. About 10 million years ago, a cluster of supernovas exploded nearby, creating a giant bubble of million-degree gas. The Fluff is completely surrounded by this high-pressure supernova exhaust and should be crushed or dispersed by it.

“The observed temperature and density of the local cloud do not provide enough pressure to resist the ‘crushing action’ of the hot gas around it,” says Opher.

So how does the Fluff survive? The Voyagers have found an answer.

“Voyager data show that the Fluff is much more strongly magnetized than anyone had previously suspected—between 4 and 5 microgauss*,” says Opher. “This magnetic field can provide the extra pressure required to resist destruction.”

NASA’s two Voyager probes have been racing out of the solar system for more than 30 years. They are now beyond the orbit of Pluto and on the verge of entering interstellar space—but they are not there yet.

“The Voyagers are not actually inside the Local Fluff,” says Opher. “But they are getting close and can sense what the cloud is like as they approach it.”

The Fluff is held at bay just beyond the edge of the solar system by the sun’s magnetic field, which is inflated by solar wind into a magnetic bubble more than 10 billion km wide. Called the “heliosphere,” this bubble acts as a shield that helps protect the inner solar system from galactic cosmic rays and interstellar clouds. The two Voyagers are located in the outermost layer of the heliosphere, or “heliosheath,” where the solar wind is slowed by the pressure of interstellar gas.

Voyager 1 entered the heliosheath in Dec. 2004; Voyager 2 followed almost 3 years later in Aug. 2007. These crossings were key to Opher et al’s discovery.

The size of the heliosphere is determined by a balance of forces: Solar wind inflates the bubble from the inside while the Local Fluff compresses it from the outside. Voyager’s crossings into the heliosheath revealed the approximate size of the heliosphere and, thus, how much pressure the Local Fluff exerts. A portion of that pressure is magnetic and corresponds to the ~5 microgauss Opher’s team has reported in Nature.

The fact that the Fluff is strongly magnetized means that other clouds in the galactic neighborhood could be, too. Eventually, the solar system will run into some of them, and their strong magnetic fields could compress the heliosphere even more than it is compressed now. Additional compression could allow more cosmic rays to reach the inner solar system, possibly affecting terrestrial climate and the ability of astronauts to travel safely through space. On the other hand, astronauts wouldn’t have to travel so far because interstellar space would be closer than ever. These events would play out on time scales of tens to hundreds of thousands of years, which is how long it takes for the solar system to move from one cloud to the next.

“There could be interesting times ahead!” says Opher.

To read the original research, look in the Dec. 24, 2009, issue of Nature for Opher et al’s article, “A strong, highly-tilted interstellar magnetic field near the Solar System.”

Author: Dr. Tony Phillips | Credit: Science@NASA

This article (What is The Photon Energy Belt?) was originally published on Stillness in the Storm and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

