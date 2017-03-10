Quantum Vacuum & Zero Point Energy Access: Is “Free Energy” For All Actually Possible?

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

“Free energy” is a term being tossed around these days, and not one that many within the new energy movement like to use. That’s because it’s not really “free,” or what we perceive “free” to be. It’s not like the power source for generating the energy to run these machines (discussed below in this article) is coming from nowhere.

It’s coming from the quantum vacuum, which would seem to be available for our use in unlimited quantities, given the fact that it’s the invisible “stuff” that makes up our known entire universe, in which could be a sea of universes and dimensions. There is enough to go around.

Sure, solar, wind, and other clean energy initiatives are great, and the more the better, but the world has been completely blinded by the fact that there are many more advanced ways to generate clean energy that could revolutionize our world in several different paradigm changing ways.

“Much to my surprise, these concepts have been proven in hundreds of laboratories around the world, but have not really seen the light of day.” – Dr. Brian O’leary

The Quantum Vacuum: What Is It?

Long ago, physicists discovered that what we call “space” is not empty, that there is energy in space, and that it’s full of “stuff” not visible to the human eye. This is exactly what an atom is made up of, spinning and vibrating bits of energy, once perceived to be completely void and empty. Turns out, it’s probably the “invisible” that governs the “visible.”

“No point is more central than this, that space is not empty, it is the seat of the most violent physics.” – John Wheeler

This was further illustrated in what’s known as “The Casimir Effect,” which demonstrates zero-point energy. The implications of this are far reaching and have been written about extensively within theoretical physics by researchers all over the world. Today, we are beginning to see that these concepts are not just theoretical, but instead, very practical. (source)(source)

The next question after this discovery became: how much of this energy can be ‘tapped’ and how much power generation can it provide us with?

Here is a video of Nassim Haramein, who currently leads a teams of physicists, electrical engineers, mathematicians and other scientists to explore the frontier of unification principles and their implications, at a TEDx talk at USCD. In it, he goes into more detail.

“Space is actually not empty and it’s full of energy…The energy in space is not trivial there’s a lot of it and we can actually calculate how much energy there is in that space and that reality might actually come out of it. Everything we see is actually emerging from that space.” (Nassim from his TEDx talk).

One paper titled “Extracting Energy and Heat from the Vacuum” in Physical Review by Daniel C. Cole, Ph.D. and Associate Professor at Boston University in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Physicist Harold E. Puthoff shows how:

“Relatively recent proposals have been made in the literature for extracting energy and heat from electromagnetic zero-point radiation via the use of the Casimir force. The basic thermodynamics involved in these proposals is analyzed and clarified here, with the conclusion that yes, in principle, these proposals are correct.”

This brings us to the next point, that these concepts are not only true in principle, they are no longer theoretical.

“These are not just fringe scientists with science fiction ideas. They are mainstream ideas being published in mainstream physics journals and being taken seriously by mainstream military and NASA type funders.” – Dr. Harold E. Puthoff

Theodor C. Loder, III, Professor Emeritus at the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans and Space at the University of New Hampshire puts it best:

“There are technologies presently being repressed, that are real and could replace the present fossil fuel usage with appropriate investment in research necessary to bring them online… There are scientists ready to testify at a Senate hearing on the realities of these issues.”(source)

Is There An Example?

“While the world has been distracted by hula hoops, pet rocks, dot coms, fiber optics and the latest new App to to hypnotize the masses, engineers, and inventors have quietly been at work trying to understand what Tesla meant when he said, ‘Ere many generations pass, our machinery will be driven by a power obtainable at any point in the universe.’” – Toby Grotz

Here is the trailer for a film called Out of The Void. It premiered at the Vienna International Festival.

At the one minute mark, you will hear Paramahamsa Tewari speak, one figure who has received praise from the likes of John Wheeler, whose research was covered in the film.

The film documents tests of his Reactionless Generator filmed in his lab in India.

Here is the actual video of the machine in action, taken from the film. Where the over unity test results are then confirmed at the Kirloskar factory (India) where the vice president, factory manager, and lead electrical engineer discuss their replication of the device and over unity test results.

You can learn more about Tewari and follow his work here.

While thinking about these concepts, it is important to acknowledge the world of secrecy. There are multiple inventors utilizing these concepts, and unfortunately the trail leads towards the secret space program, and the powerful people that might have to take a big hit if they do not have control of these technologies.

It’s also important to note that ever since the “Invention Secrecy Act” was brought into effect in 1951, over 5000 inventions alone were issued secrecy orders at the end of 2014. (source)

As Steven Aftergood from the Federation of American Scientists reports:

“The 1971 list indicates that patents for solar photovoltaic generators were subject to review and possible restriction if the photovoltaics were more than 20% efficient. Energy conversion systems were likewise subject to review and possible restriction if they offered conversion efficiencies in ‘excess of 70-80%.’” (source)

Something to think about…

“Ere many generations pass, our machinery will be driven by a power obtainable at any point in the universe. This idea is not novel…We find it in the delightful myth of Antheus, who derives power from the earth; we find it among subtle speculations of one of your splendid mathematicians….Throughout space there is energy. Is this energy static, or kinetic? If static our hopes are in vain; if kinetic – and this we know it is, for certain – then it is a mere question of time when men will succeed in attaching their machinery to the very wheel work of nature.” – Nikola Tesla (source)

This article (Quantum Vacuum & Zero Point Energy Access: Is “Free Energy” For All Actually Possible?) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.