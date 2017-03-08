10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

There has been a lot of amazing scientific discoveries and technology releases that I feel should be compiled as best as possible into one post to demonstrate that we are indeed on the precipice of experiencing the Star Trek/Jetsons reality that we are being told about by various whistle-blowers.

Behold, the future is meow.

Transparent Aluminum

Molecular Spectrometer

Free Energy Electro-Magnetic Drive

Replicator-Like Technology

Public Call to Invent a Tri-corder by the Smithsonian Channel

Most Advanced Public Hologram Technology Invented

Scientists Envision a 3 Atom-Thick Computer Chip (2 Years Ago)

BMW Wave-Gesture Controlled Vehicle

Lexus Hoverboard Technology

A gel-like material that can carry out pattern recognition could be a major step toward “materials that compute,” with possible applications for “smart” clothing or sensing skins for robots, according to a new study. Recent advances in both materials and computer science have prompted researchers to look beyond standard silicon-based electronics and exploit the inherent properties of materials to create systems where the material itself is the computer.

This is just a small portion of the many amazing things that we have been seeing coming out. And many of us know the advanced tech we will be getting will be much more sophisticated than this stuff but this is no doubt a nice preview of what is to come.

Thanks for reading everyone and much love!

This article (Welcome to the Future!) was originally published on Truth Earth